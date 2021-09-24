Transfers to adult court have serious implications for juvenile defendants

"That adult system is not good at rehabilitating kids," added Block.

Block said that in general, trying kids that young as adults should be a last resort, if at all. "But, obviously given the seriousness of the allegations, it's not surprising that the commonwealth attorney is taking this approach," whether one agrees with it or not, said Block.

Any youth 14 or older charged with a felony is technically available to be tried as an adult, said Block. "If a prosecutor wants to try you as an adult, they have to file a motion to transfer the case to circuit court," he said.

In those cases the judge holds a hearing looking at the alleged offenses and evidence about the child's maturity, background, any mental health or education issues or disabilities, any previous contact with the judicial system and other relevant factors, said Block. Either side can appeal the judge's decision.

If the youth is 16 or older and charged with murder or aggravated malicious wounding, the judge is required to hold a preliminary hearing. If probable cause is found the judge must certify the case to a grand jury for trial as an adult.