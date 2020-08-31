A new tropical system brewing off North Carolina is mostly a concern for shipping lanes and weather statisticians, but it's another sign that this hurricane season keeps churning at a record-fast pace.

Tropical Depression Fifteen formed 120 miles southeast of Cape Fear on Monday afternoon. It's expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Nana by Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

That would make it the earliest-forming "N" storm on record in the Atlantic, beating 2005's Nate by several days.

The ragged swirl of clouds is being steered to the east and northeast, keeping it safely offshore from North Carolina.

Though it's strength is expected to cap at a mere 45 mph due to hostile winds aloft, the high surf it kicks up will lead to rip currents along the Outer Banks.

The first day of September – peak month of hurricane season – will dawn with some other disturbances being monitored by forecasters.

A disturbance south of Jamaica is likely to become a depression or storm by midweek as it heads into the western Caribbean.

Another tropical wave emerging from the western shores of Africa in the next few days could eventually organize, but its long-term prospects are murky.

The next names up after Nana are Omar, Paulette and Rene.

None of these potential storms will aim at Virginia in the near future, keeping us free of tropical threats as we head into Labor Day weekend.

The September outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration favors above-normal rainfall over Virginia and the Southeast, due in part to the active tropical outlook. In the coming days, we'll look back at the unusually wet summer months across Virginia.

