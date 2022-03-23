TSA says it's confiscating more items at RIC checkpoints

Transportation Security Administration officers at Richmond International Airport and airlines across Virginia have reported an increase of prohibited items coming through pre-flight checkpoints, according to Federal Security Director Robin "Chuck" Burke.

Officials said they know anecdotally that there has been an increase in confiscated items as passenger traffic has gone up, including many items like oversized liquids and gels. But because they throw away many of those items, they said they could not provide specific overall numbers.

The most common mistake people make is carrying large bottles of liquid, aerosol cans and gels in their carry-on bags, Burke said at a news conference Wednesday morning at RIC, pointing to a table full of large canisters TSA officers had confiscated within the previous few hours.

"When you see the size of this, and this is a very small percentage of what we see in a monthly basis," Burke said. "Everyone's bag that has these size liquids has to have a secondary search."

Burke oversees roughly 80% of airport security in Virginia and, as the number of travelers has started to increase to pre-pandemic levels, more and more violations have occurred. During Wednesday's news conference, Burke said he hopes to remind passengers what they can and cannot bring while traveling.

On average, Virginia's airports are seeing from 5,000 to 6,000 passengers per day. On some days, as many as 8,000 passengers go through RIC, according to Burke, and on other days as few as 4,500. Before the pandemic, RIC was seeing an average of about 11,000 passengers per day.

He said the volume of passengers is not quite up to pre-pandemic numbers, but is close to that level in select areas. He did not give any specifics.

Although airline travel has become more routine for some and many are traveling for spring break, Burke said prohibited items at checkpoints have slowed down their processing, which means longer lines and wait times.

Burke said that when prohibited items come through a checkpoint screening, a second search occurs where a TSA agent will either confiscate the item, ask the passenger to give their things to a non-flying companion or — if it's an item like a water bottle — empty it out and carry the container instead.

So far this year, TSA officers have detected four firearms inside carry-on bags at RIC, according to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

Burke said in total, from Oct. 1 to March 21, there's been a total of nine weapons detected and three instances of improperly stored weapons in checked bags statewide.

Nationwide, 5,972 firearms were caught by TSA last year, according to the organization's statistics. In 2021, a total of 20 firearms were stopped in RIC and another 22 in 2020.

"We really are asking the community, the media, the corporations, the air carriers, the airports and everything else," Burke said. "Please, please re-stress the fact you cannot carry a weapon into an airport processor."

The fine for carrying a weapon through a TSA checkpoint can range from $360 to $1,390. Instances connected with loaded weapons and potential explosives have stricter punishments and criminal referrals.

Farbstein attributes the surge of item confiscation to the fact that passengers misunderstand what they can bring and the fact they may be a little "rusty" when it comes to travel, after the COVID-19 pandemic grounded a great deal of travelers.

"Many, many people who are flying right now have not flown for several months or even several years as a result of the pandemic," Farbstein said. "So people aren't as practiced, they're not as up on their protocols, they're sort of like a little rusty."

Farbstein said TSA officials want to remind passengers that they may carry liquids, gels and aerosols in travel-size containers that are 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters. Passengers also are limited to one quart-size bag of liquids, gels and aerosols. She said travelers can refer to TSA's 3-1-1 liquids rule if they're not sure about a particular item.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition.

Travelers can also go to TSA's website to view a full list of items that may be prohibited or tweet @AskTSA with questions.