The James River roiled below Riverside Drive and lapped at Huguenot Flatwater's trails on Tuesday, the result of that 1-to-3 inch downpour throughout the Piedmont the day before.

It was a minor flood, as they go. The Westham gauge swelled to 13.22 feet by mid-afternoon, or about 5 feet lower than the levels of mid-November.

The rise was more noteworthy for being Richmond's ninth river flood of the year.

It follows crests on Feb. 9, April 14, May 2, May 23, June 20, Sept. 1, Oct. 31 and Nov. 14 of this year. Of those, all were classified minor (above 12 feet at Westham) except Oct. 31 and Nov. 14, which peaked in the moderate range (above 15 feet). At 18.31 feet, November's flood barely qualified as the highest rise there since 2003.

That's a high flood frequency for any year, though we only have to go back to 2018 to find more.

That constantly-soggy year brought 10 floods to the Westham gauge, including four moderate rises. Three of 2018's floods came in December.

The culprit isn't hard to pin down. Between thunderstorms, stalled lows, tropical leftovers and juiced-up cold fronts, this year has seen plenty of soaking days between central Virginia and the Alleghany Highlands.

Looking upstream, Lynchburg is well on its way to a record-wet year. Their airport's weather station recorded 64.38 inches of precipitation through the end of November. A drier-than-normal December would still see Lynchburg topple 2018's annual record of 65.7 inches. And even without another drop, 2020 would already land in second place.

Nearby Appomattox has been even wetter with an annual total already close to 74 inches.

Elsewhere in the James basin, Lexington ranks in fourth place for precipitation through Dec. 1, Covington is in fifth and Charlottesville cracked the top ten.

We'll have a more thorough check of 2020's excess rain and records around the state as the year draws to a close.

More rain will visit Virginia this weekend, with 1-to-2 inch amounts in play.

Tuesday also saw minor flooding on the Appomattox River at Farmville and the Dan River at South Boston.

According to the National Weather Service forecast for the Westham gauge, the James will recede below 12 feet by early Wednesday morning, then trend below 9 feet by Thursday.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.