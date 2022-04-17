 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

Two armed and dangerous felons escape from Eastern State Hospital outside Williamsburg

  • 0
Eastern State

Eastern State Hospital near Williamsburg is one of five facilities where Virginia has paused admissions.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND / TIMES–DISPATCH

Two felons held at Eastern State Hospital — one of whom is believed to be armed and dangerous — escaped from the facility outside Williamsburg, touching off a search by law enforcement.

One of the escapees was captured later Sunday, police said.

Virginia State Police on Sunday identified the escapees as Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, 29, and Austin Preston Leigh, 31.

Leigh was taken into custody around 5:45 p.m., according to police. Leigh faces warrants on drug charges in Chesapeake and for escaping from a mental-health facility.

Wilkerson remains at large and is “also considered armed and dangerous,” police said. Wilkerson is wanted for felony probation violation and escape.

“Leigh did not know Bryant Wilkerson ... or his current whereabouts. Leigh is being held at the Chesapeake city jail with no bond.”

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How Russia's Ukraine Invasion Has Paralyzed Grain Exports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News