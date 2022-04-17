Two armed and dangerous felons escape from Eastern State Hospital outside Williamsburg

Two felons held at Eastern State Hospital — one of whom is believed to be armed and dangerous — escaped from the facility outside Williamsburg, touching off a search by law enforcement.

One of the escapees was captured later Sunday, police said.

Virginia State Police on Sunday identified the escapees as Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, 29, and Austin Preston Leigh, 31.

Leigh was taken into custody around 5:45 p.m., according to police. Leigh faces warrants on drug charges in Chesapeake and for escaping from a mental-health facility.

Wilkerson remains at large and is “also considered armed and dangerous,” police said. Wilkerson is wanted for felony probation violation and escape.