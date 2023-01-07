 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two dead in Suffolk plane crash

Generic police lights and yellow police tape at crime scene
Two people were killed in the crash of a small passenger plane Saturday afternoon in Suffolk, according to Virginia State Police.

The plane crashed about 12:16 p.m. and it was then "fully engulfed in fire" according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the State Police.

The make and model of the plane were initially unclear and the Suffolk Fire Department was working to contain the fire.

