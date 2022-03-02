Two Dems join GOP to advance bill that closes inactive police files to the public

Two Democratic senators joined Republicans on Wednesday to advance GOP legislation that would close off public access to inactive police files in Virginia.

The debate over the bill, sponsored by Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, has been muddled with misinformation and unanswered questions. That continued Wednesday, when a state senator who voted for the bill in committee later said he believed he was doing so to prevent photos of dead victims from being released publicly. Current law already prohibits that.

Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, and Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, joined Republicans on the Senate's General Laws and Technology Committee to advance the bill to the full Senate. The bill passed on a vote of 9-5, with one abstention.

The bill would essentially undo a 2021 law that opened up inactive police files to the public. For years, the Virginia Freedom of Information Act allowed police and prosecutors to withhold all records in their discretion, even in cases that are closed and where release of records wouldn't jeopardize any prosecution.

The 2021 change said police needed to release records in closed cases, while preventing release of certain things, like information about confidential sources or photos of a victim.

The issue of victim photos became a centerpiece of Bell's new legislation. Parents of two murder victims testified that they worried media companies, under the 2021 law, would obtain records about the cases of their slain daughters, release of which would further traumatize their families.

A media company made a FOIA request to Albemarle police in one of the cases last year, but police and the county won't say if they provided any records or not. Either way, photos of the victim or records that would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy couldn't currently be released under the law.

Some lawmakers appear to have been under the impression that photos of victims either have been released under the 2021 law or could be. But neither Bell nor the Virginia Association of Commonwealth's Attorney's provided any evidence while the bill was debated this year that such photos had been released.

And some lawmakers didn't seem to understand that the current law doesn't allow photos of victims to be released.

"We do want to protect victims as much as we can. We don't want those pictures out on the Internet," Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, said during the hearing Wednesday.

Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, corrected him: "I just want to be clear that there are no pictures of the victims that would be on the Internet that would be on the Internet under any circumstance."

"That's not true," Stuart said.

But Ebbin is correct.

Current law says: "No photographic, audio, video, or other record depicting a victim or allowing for a victim to be readily identified ... shall be released" except to a victim or the victim's immediate family if the victim is deceased.

Asked by the Richmond Times-Dispatch after the hearing if he believed current law would allow police to release photos of a victim, Stuart said he did.

"I thought there were things that could go on the Internet. I will go back and look at it again. Perhaps I misunderstood."

When told that current law did not allow it, Stuart said, "That's not what I thought."

Stuart is a member of the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council, which usually studies legislation related to changes in the state's public records law. The council did not study Bell's legislation.

Among misinformation that came out, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children sent senators a letter Monday misrepresenting current law and falsely saying Bell's bill would prevent release of victim photos.

Bell's legislation, should it become law, limits release of inactive police records to immediate families of victims, or lawyers working on post-conviction work.

The Virginia Press Association, the nonprofit Virginia Coalition for Open Government and the University of Virginia Law School Innocence Project were among those opposing the bill on Wednesday.