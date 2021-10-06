Two General Assembly Building subcontractors indicted on charges of falsely identifying workers

Worker misclassification involves falsely identifying workers as "independent contractors" to avoid paying taxes on the workers and avoid costs of covering employees with workers' compensation and unemployment insurance, according to the attorney general's office, and "has been consistently shown to drive down the wages of other workers."

The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, covering Virginia, five other states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, has alleged that about 60 workers in drywall and other interior construction in the new General Assembly Building have been misclassified as independent contractors and subject to wage theft by being denied overtime pay.

Members of the carpenters' union regularly hold a banner outside the General Assembly Building construction site raising attention to the problem. "Actions could have been taken in the General Assembly to prevent this," Mahoney said.