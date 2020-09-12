Two inmates died Saturday of COVID-19 at Deerfield Correctional Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An outbreak of COVID-19 at a state prison that houses many medically impaired and elderly inmates has claimed two more lives, said officials Saturday.

Lisa Kinney, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Corrections, reported that the two men died Saturday and there are now 407 current cases of the virus – with 22 people hospitalized – at the Deerfield Correctional Center, which has an infirmary and an assisted living unit.

Kinney said the two men died at an area hospital where they were being treated. She said the entire 925-inmate prison was recently tested. The prison is in the town of Capron, which is in Southampton County east of Emporia.

The two deaths bring the total at the prison to 6, the most at any prison since the pandemic began. The deaths would raise the statewide inmate COVID-19 death toll to 19. In all, 3,108 of the system's 27,000 offenders have tested positive at some point. There are 473 current cases among Virginia inmates.

The new outbreak at Deerfield has families of inmates concerned.

"My son tells me that they are 2 feet apart, jammed in there like sardines," said Connie Conner of Roanoke. Her son, Shane Conner, 51, has tested positive, she said.