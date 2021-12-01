Two killed when Richmond man pursued by police makes U-turn on I-95 and hits another car head-on

Two people were killed Tuesday evening when a Richmond man being pursued by police made a U-turn on Interstate 95 near Emporia and drove south in the northbound lanes before colliding head-on with another vehicle.

The driver of the suspect's vehicle, Jermaine Ricardo Bernard, 30, of Richmond, and his female passenger were both ejected from Bernard's 2018 BMW. Bernard was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of life-threatening injuries. His female passenger died at the scene, state police said.

The driver of a northbound 2011 Lincoln Continental that Bernard's car struck was taken to Emporia Hospital and then flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The 36-year-old New London, Conn., man was not identified by police. The man's passenger, Melissa R. Dorsett, 36, also of New London, died at the scene. Both were wearing safety belts, police said.

State police said they still are in the process of confirming the identity of Bernard's female passenger and notifying relatives of her death.

The state police said they responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the crash scene on I-95 at the 16 mile marker in Greensville County.