Two killed when Richmond man pursued by police on I-95 makes U-turn on exit ramp and hits oncoming car head-on

Two people were killed Tuesday evening when a Richmond man being pursued by police on Interstate 95 near Emporia made a U-turn on an exit ramp and drove south in the northbound lanes before colliding head-on with another vehicle.
The driver of the suspect's vehicle, Jermaine Ricardo Bernard, 30, of Richmond, and his female passenger were both ejected from Bernard's 2018 BMW. Bernard was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of life-threatening injuries. His female passenger died at the scene, state police said.
The driver of a northbound 2011 Lincoln Continental that Bernard's car struck was taken to Emporia Hospital and then flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The 36-year-old New London, Conn., man was not identified by police. The man's passenger, Melissa R. Dorsett, 36, also of New London, died at the scene. Both were wearing safety belts, police said.
State police said they still are in the process of confirming the identity of Bernard's female passenger and notifying relatives of her death.
The state police said they responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the crash scene on I-95 at the 16 mile marker in Greensville County.
The crash occurred as an Emporia police officer was pursuing a 2018 BMW that had refused to stop after the officer clocked the car traveling 90 mph in a 70 mph zone. As the BMW was traveling north on I-95, the driver got off at Exit 17 and made a U-turn after traveling the length of exit ramp. The BMW then proceeded back down the ramp and traveled south in the northbound lanes and struck the Lincoln head-on.
State police are investigating the crash at the request of Emporia police.
Emporia police chief Rick Pinksaw provided this account of the attempted traffic stop and pursuit:
Emporia Detective R.C. Williams was working stationary radar on I-95 at mile marker 10. A BMW went through the radar "driving at a reckless speed of 90 mph." The officer activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the vehicle.
After traveling about 1 1/2 miles, the BMW pulled over. But as the officer got out of his car to approach the BMW, the driver sped away.
The officer then gave chase and the BMW driver "intermittently....turned his lights off" during the pursuit. After about five miles, the BMW driver switched from the left lane to the right lane before getting off I-95 at exit 17, which connects to U.S. 301.
“What we believe he was trying to do was get off the ramp on exit 17 and come back and turn right on 301. But he was going so fast he couldn’t navigate that turn," Pinksaw said.
So the driver then made a U-turn at the end of the ramp and headed back to I-95 in the wrong direction.
The officer followed the BMW, but drove on the shoulder and tried to radio other police units to assist.
With his headlights and emergency blue lights on, the officer is "trying to alert motorists that something’s wrong here and be careful," Pinksaw said. The officer lost sight of the BMW and "when he finally reached it, the vehicle was already involved in the collision.”
