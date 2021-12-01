Two killed when Richmond man pursued by police on I-95 makes U-turn on exit ramp and hits oncoming car head-on

State police are investigating the crash at the request of Emporia police.

Emporia police chief Rick Pinksaw provided this account of the attempted traffic stop and pursuit:

Emporia Detective R.C. Williams was working stationary radar on I-95 at mile marker 10. A BMW went through the radar "driving at a reckless speed of 90 mph." The officer activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the vehicle.

After traveling about 1 1/2 miles, the BMW pulled over. But as the officer got out of his car to approach the BMW, the driver sped away.

The officer then gave chase and the BMW driver "intermittently....turned his lights off" during the pursuit. After about five miles, the BMW driver switched from the left lane to the right lane before getting off I-95 at exit 17, which connects to U.S. 301.

“What we believe he was trying to do was get off the ramp on exit 17 and come back and turn right on 301. But he was going so fast he couldn’t navigate that turn," Pinksaw said.

So the driver then made a U-turn at the end of the ramp and headed back to I-95 in the wrong direction.

The officer followed the BMW, but drove on the shoulder and tried to radio other police units to assist.

With his headlights and emergency blue lights on, the officer is "trying to alert motorists that something’s wrong here and be careful," Pinksaw said. The officer lost sight of the BMW and "when he finally reached it, the vehicle was already involved in the collision.”