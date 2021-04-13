Two men seek exoneration in unusual case arising from 1998 slaying of Waverly police officer

Their petitions to the Virginia Court of Appeals claim that three pieces of critical, newly-discovered exculpatory evidence were wrongfully withheld from their trial lawyers, and had it been known, they would not have pleaded guilty.

The new evidence includes: the handwritten statement of a then-10-year-old girl who said a man with dreadlocks was present at the scene; a photo array shown the girl in which she identified a man with dreadlocks as the man at the scene; and an anonymous tip to the Virginia State Police reporting that that same man was involved in the shooting and had since cut his hair.

Their innocence petitions include affidavits from Richardson's 1999 trial lawyer, David E. Boone, and then-Sussex Commonwealth's Attorney David Chappell. Claiborne's trial lawyer, Michael Morchower, has since died.

Boone said in his affidavit that the new evidence was never shown him and that he would not have advised his client to plead guilty had he known about the new evidence. Chappell said that to the best of his recollection, he did not recall seeing such evidence, either.

The petitions for each of the men conclude by arguing that "the evidence is compelling and has been found persuasive by the prosecuting commonwealth's attorney."