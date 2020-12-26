Two more inmates, one more staff member dies as record number of active COVID-19 cases continue to grow in prisons

Two more inmates and one more staff member have died from COVID-19 in recent days and nearly 7,000 of 24,700 state inmates have now tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

According to figures posted Friday by the Virginia Department of Corrections, a total of 41 inmates and two staff members who tested positive for the virus have died. There are more than 11,000 employees of the department.

Prison officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday and it was unclear on which day or days or at which prisons the deaths occurred. As of Monday, 39 inmates and one staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 had died.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said that the 1,364 inmates with active cases and the 323 active staff cases as of last Sunday were the highest yet recorded. However, as of late Friday, the Department of Corrections website showed 1,524 active inmate cases and 358 staff cases.

Brian Moran, Virginia secretary of public safety, said in an email release Tuesday that, "We agree that supporting our frontline workers and first responders is critical however we must also consider those who are particularly vulnerable in congregate housing."