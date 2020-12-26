Two more inmates, one more staff member dies as record number of active COVID-19 cases continue to grow in prisons

Two more inmates and one more staff member have died from COVID-19 in recent days and nearly 7,000 of 24,700 state inmates have now tested positive since the start of the pandemic.
According to figures posted Friday by the Virginia Department of Corrections, a total of 41 inmates and two staff members who tested positive for the virus have died. There are more than 11,000 employees of the department.
Prison officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday and it was unclear on which day or days or at which prisons the deaths occurred. As of Monday, 39 inmates and one staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 had died.
The Virginia Department of Corrections said that the 1,364 inmates with active cases and the 323 active staff cases as of last Sunday were the highest yet recorded. However, as of late Friday, the Department of Corrections website showed 1,524 active inmate cases and 358 staff cases.
Brian Moran, Virginia secretary of public safety, said in an email release Tuesday that, "We agree that supporting our frontline workers and first responders is critical however we must also consider those who are particularly vulnerable in congregate housing."
"Despite DOC’s Herculean efforts this highly contagious virus is affecting our prisons and jails. I can assure you this is known at all levels of this administration as we determine how limited supplies of the vaccine are prioritized. I am sharing your email with others who are involved in the subjects you address," wrote Moran.
Moran was responding to a press release from the Southwest Virginia Chapter of the National Lawyers Guild in support of frontline health care workers and first responders receiving priority for COVID-19 vaccinations.
"However, the three-phase distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine does not mention people in detention. This is quite troubling as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb for those in our state facilities," said the group's release.
Figures posted by the department show that a total of 14 inmates were hospitalized as of Friday.
The currently hardest hit prison is the Augusta Correctional Center, with 377 active cases. Other prisons with high actives cases include the Buckingham, Fluvanna, Nottoway, Pocahontas correctional centers and the State Farm Correctional Center.
The Deerfield Correctional Complex in Capron, where 19 have died, has had the most fatalities. The facility houses many elderly and/or ailing inmates.
Other facilities with more than one deaths include: five deaths at the State Farm Correctional Center, four at the Buckingham Correctional Center, three at the Pocahontas State Correctional Center and two each at the Greensville and Dillwyn correctional Centers.
The department of corrections reported that as of Thursday, 1,307 inmates have been released under the Inmate Early Release Plan prompted by the pandemic.
(804) 649-6340