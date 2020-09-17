Two more inmates with COVID-19 die at Virginia prison housing elderly and ailing inmates

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Corrections is reporting that two more offenders with COVID-19 have died at the Deerfield Correctional Center, where many older inmates and those with medical problems are held.

Lisa Kinney, a spokeswoman for the department, said a 70-year-old inmate died Wednesday and a 56-year-old inmate on Tuesday. That brings the total COVID-19 fatalities to 8 at Deerfield, a 925-inmate prison with an assisted living unit and infirmary located in Southampton County east of Emporia.

The fifth and sixth deaths at Deerfield occurred on Saturday bring the week's fatality toll to four. Those seriously ill with COVID-19 at Deerfield and other prisons are transferred to hospitals for treatment.

Department of corrections posted figures show that as of Wednesday, 298 prisoners at Deerfield had active cases of COVID-19 and 19 inmates were hospitalized. Eighteen staff members also have active cases.

In all, 21 of the state's roughly 27,000 inmates - and one staff member - have died from the virus, and more than 3,100 have tested positive at some point, according to the department.