Two officers killed in Bridgewater College shooting, and a suspect has been arrested

Around the same time, Ecliff Graves was standing in his yard on East Riverside Drive, smoking a pipe and watching his dog. Then he saw a man running, carrying a large black duffle bag over his shoulder.

"Whatever he had in that bag was very heavy," he said.

The man was headed south, away from the college and toward the North River, just a short walk from Bridgewater's athletic fields. The man ran down the east side of Graves' property and into the river, which is 15 or 20 yards wide and a few feet deep, neighbors said. The man crossed onto one of several islands in the middle of the river. Once on the island, he stopped to catch his breath, then took off, disappearing from Graves' view.

A few minutes later, two police officers appeared and also crossed into the river. There was still snow on the ground Tuesday, but temperatures reached the high 30s.

Then Graves heard a shot.

"I heard one little pop," he said. "It sounded like a handgun. I said, 'that's sort of weird.' "

Michael Souders, a James Madison University professor, was driving to his home on East Riverside Drive. The police had closed a nearby road, so he found an alternate path home.