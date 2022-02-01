Two officers killed in Bridgewater College shooting, and Ashland man arrested

Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said something is wrong in our society.

“I do not know what evil is responsible for this terrible and heartbreaking event,” he said in a statement. “Whether it is hate, drugs, mental illness or some other underlying factor, these are urgent priorities on which we must work together.”

Obenshain is currently in Richmond for the General Assembly.

“The sadness is palpable,” Bushman, the college’s president, said in a statement Tuesday evening. “Words are not adequate, not nearly so, to express the grief, sadness, fear and — justifiably — the anger we all feel.

“This is a sad and dark day for Bridgewater College. I know we all have so many questions and not many answers. One thing I do know, though, is that we will rally around one another and support each other as we move forward from this day.”

Added House Speaker Todd Gilbert: “The Virginia House of Delegates stands behind Bridgewater College, the surrounding community, and the people of Rockingham County as they confront this horror. We will work with Governor Youngkin and his administration to put the resources of our Commonwealth at the disposal of those affected.”