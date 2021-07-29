Two people killed in crash on Interstate 295 in Hanover County

Two people were killed Thursday in a crash on Interstate 295 in Hanover County.
Virginia State Police responded at 2 p.m. to the crash at the 42 mile marker. A preliminary investigation reveals that an SUV pulling a trailer "made contact" with a dump truck while attempting to change lanes, the authorities said.
The SUV and trailer ran off the road to the right, striking a sign and separating. The trailer came to rest on its side.
The dump truck did not receive disabling damage. The driver and sole occupant of the dump truck did not report any injury.
However, the driver and passenger in the SUV died of their injuries on the scene. Their identification is being withheld pending family notification.