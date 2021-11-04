Two recommended for federal judge seat by Kaine, Warner

A federal magistrate judge in Richmond and an assistant U.S. attorney in Norfolk have been recommended by U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine to fill a federal judge seat in Richmond

In a letter to President Joe Biden Thursday, the senators recommended U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Hanes, who has served as a federal magistrate judge in the Eastern District of Virginia since 2020, and Melissa O’Boyle, who has been an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District since 2007.

The vacancy was created when Judge John A. Gibney, Jr. assumed senior status, semi-retirement, on Monday. "[W]e believe either of these individuals would win confirmation from the Senate and serve capably on the bench,” wrote the senators. The White House will now nominate one individual for the vacancy to be considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee and later by the full Senate.

Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law, said Hanes is a former federal public defender and has experience as a litigation specialist for plaintiffs in consumer protection cases prior to becoming a magistrate judge. "She's terrific and I think she'd be a great district judge," he said.