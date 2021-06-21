Two weeks ahead of Biden's goal, 70% of adult Virginians are vaccinated. But coverage gaps remain

Seventy percent of Virginia adults have received at least one coronavirus vaccine, a milestone announced two weeks ahead of President Joe Biden's goal to reach the mark nationally by July 4.

The state is now averaging 131 new cases and 6 COVID-related deaths per day, instilling hope among health officials that the virus is retreating. In mid-January, the average number of new cases reached 6,100. More than 80 people a day were dying.

State data still say that 69.9% of Virginia's adults are vaccinated, but state officials chalk that up to reporting delays on the heels of a holiday weekend.

But vaccination rates across the state vary widely by income, with the wealthiest localities - largely concentrated in Northern and Central Virginia - surpassing the state's 70% average while the majority of localities south of Richmond have less than half of residents vaccinated with at least one dose.

Those who are unvaccinated remain susceptible to contracting the virus, a risk made more worrisome as the Delta variant spreads quicker in states with lower inoculation rates. On Friday, the most recent VDH update available showed the Delta variant accounted for 41 COVID infections and six hospitalizations throughout the state.