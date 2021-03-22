U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Virginia, FBI denounce Asian hate crimes

Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh and regional FBI leaders on Monday condemned violence and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders
"Hate crimes and discrimination against anyone, including Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, are reprehensible acts that are contrary to the ideals of our nation and have no place in our society," said Parekh in a prepared statement following the March 16 shootings of eight people in Atlanta, six of them Asian women.
Parekh said his office is committed to holding accountable anyone who commits federal hate crimes. Parekh is the first person of color to lead the office, if only temporarily until a new U.S. attorney is appointed for the district.
The district covers Northern Virginia, through Central Virginia and Richmond, east to Hampton Roads.
"I urge members of the community to report hate-based crimes to law enforcement to ensure that anyone who engages in this deplorable conduct can be brought to justice, Parekh added.
Steven M. D’Antuono, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Offic,e said, "A core value of the FBI is respecting the dignity of all those we protect. The FBI is committed to working with all communities to build trust and address the fears they experience due to hate and biased-based crimes, which have no place in our nation."
Federal authorities are urging the public to report any suspected hate-based crime to the FBI by submitting an online tip at fbi.gov/tips, by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI, or by calling 911 in an emergency.
Federal law protects against discrimination based on race, gender, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, age, and citizenship in several important aspects of daily life, such as housing, employment, places of public accommodation, educational opportunities and other areas.
More information about these and other federal civil rights protections is available at https://civilrights.justice.gov/#your-rights, and additional resources regarding hate crimes and bias incidents are available at https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/civil-rights/hate-crimes#FBI-Resources.
(804) 649-6340