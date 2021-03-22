U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Virginia, FBI denounce Asian hate crimes

Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh and regional FBI leaders on Monday condemned violence and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

"Hate crimes and discrimination against anyone, including Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, are reprehensible acts that are contrary to the ideals of our nation and have no place in our society," said Parekh in a prepared statement following the March 16 shootings of eight people in Atlanta, six of them Asian women.

Parekh said his office is committed to holding accountable anyone who commits federal hate crimes. Parekh is the first person of color to lead the office, if only temporarily until a new U.S. attorney is appointed for the district.

The district covers Northern Virginia, through Central Virginia and Richmond, east to Hampton Roads.

"I urge members of the community to report hate-based crimes to law enforcement to ensure that anyone who engages in this deplorable conduct can be brought to justice, Parekh added.