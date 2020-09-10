U.S. attorney in Roanoke leaving to become federal judge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas T. Cullen, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Thursday for a district court judgeship and will be leaving his job as a prosecutor next week.

Cullen, 43, has served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District since March 30, 2018. U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr said in a prepared statement that, "during his tenure, [Cullen's] office made meaningful strides towards reducing violent crime, mitigating the opioid epidemic, and increasing cooperation among federal, state, and local law-enforcement agencies."

U.S. senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, said following Cullen's confirmation that "we’re impressed with his record of prosecuting white supremacists in Charlottesville, and we believe he will serve the Western District well."

Cullen said in a release Thursday that "serving as U.S. Attorney has been the highlight of my career."

"I am enormously proud of the dedicated public servants in this office and the work that they - along with our many brave law-enforcement partners - do to protect the public," said Cullen.