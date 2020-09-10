U.S. attorney in Roanoke leaving to become federal judge

Thomas T. Cullen, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Thursday for a district court judgeship and will be leaving his job as a prosecutor next week.
Cullen, 43, has served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District since March 30, 2018. U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr said in a prepared statement that, "during his tenure, [Cullen's] office made meaningful strides towards reducing violent crime, mitigating the opioid epidemic, and increasing cooperation among federal, state, and local law-enforcement agencies."
U.S. senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, said following Cullen's confirmation that "we’re impressed with his record of prosecuting white supremacists in Charlottesville, and we believe he will serve the Western District well."
Cullen said in a release Thursday that "serving as U.S. Attorney has been the highlight of my career."
"I am enormously proud of the dedicated public servants in this office and the work that they - along with our many brave law-enforcement partners - do to protect the public," said Cullen.
In addition to focusing on violent crime and the opioid epidemic, Cullen directed the federal civil rights prosecutions stemming from the August 2017 "Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.
Cullen's office said that last July, his team obtained a life sentence for James Fields Jr., who committed an act of domestic terrorism in Charlottesville that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer and seriously injured more than 30 peaceful protestors.
They also successfully prosecuted several members of the militant white-supremacist group the Rise Above Movement (RAM) who traveled from California and committed numerous acts of violence, the office said.
