U.S. Attorney Terwilliger leaving post for private firm

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, G. Zachary Terwilliger, is leaving his post on Jan. 15 after 2 1/2 years on the job and joining, as a partner, a Texas-based international law firm.
The 39-year-old Terwilliger, the youngest of more than 90 U.S. attorneys across the country, was appointed by President Trump to the job in May 2018, confirmed by the U.S. Senate and sworn in that November. He will be working for the Washington office of Vinson & Elkins LLP.
With President-elect Joe Biden taking office later this month, Terwilliger said Monday that "I think it just makes a lot of sense, rather than wait."
"I thought I’d rather be in control of my own destiny," he said. "I think it’s also best for the office ... this allows for an orderly transition" for the new appointee.
The acting U.S. attorney will be Raj Parekh, now the district’s first assistant U.S. Attorney. Parekh, an Indian-American, will be the first minority U.S. attorney, acting or otherwise, in the district's 232-year history.
Due in large part to COVID-19, widespread Black Lives Matter protests and other issues, Terwilliger is leaving office following one of the most unusual and in many ways demanding years for his office and — and also for the judges, clerks and federal public defenders in the district, he said.
"We may not always agree — and there may be things that we vehemently disagree about — but the way we have all worked together to navigate this pandemic, the way in which we navigated the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, the way in which we navigated the worst civil unrest since the Civil War is something that’s really special and I do think that’s what sets EDVA apart from a lot of districts," he said Monday.
Virginia has two federal districts, the eastern and western. The eastern district serves 6 million Virginians, covering a rough crescent from Northern Virginia, through Richmond to Hampton Roads. The office has 300 employees, 140 of them lawyers.
The U.S. attorney’s office enforces federal laws, prosecutes federal crimes, litigates civil suits and collect judgments and restitution for victims and taxpayers. Of the 94 federal districts, the Eastern District of Virginia rivals the Southern District of New York for some of the most important and high-profile cases in the country.
Aside from its proximity to Washington, the district has a large national security presence with facilities that include the CIA in McLean, the Pentagon in Arlington, the world’s largest naval base in Norfolk, and the Defense Supply Center Richmond.
It also includes the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond; major international and national airports; the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in Arlington; and major internet service providers — any and all of which might give federal authorities here jurisdiction to bring cases from around the country or around the world.
Prosecutors in the district handle crimes such as terrorism, intellectual theft, fraud, espionage, counterfeit luxury goods, and drug and human trafficking. Defendants have included WikiLeaks, jihadists, CIA officers, a would-be suicide bomber and Somali pirates.
A native of Washington, D.C., Terwilliger is the son of George J. Terwilliger III, a former U.S. deputy attorney general and acting U.S. attorney general.
After graduating from the William & Mary School of Law in 2007, Terwilliger clerked for a federal judge and then became a federal prosecutor in Alexandria. He left that post in 2015 and later served as the chief of staff for former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
He left the Department of Justice administration on May 25, 2018, when Trump appointed him interim U.S. attorney for the district.
Terwilliger said that some of his priorities were inherited such as curbing heroin, fentanyl and prescription drugs, given the opioid epidemic.
He said his office used community outreach, in addition to law enforcement, to fight opioids, citing the "Silent No More" campaign aimed at increasing community awareness of substance use disorder and its sometimes deadly consequences.
The effort was created with the help of law enforcement officials and medical, education and community services professionals. It is focused in Richmond with program presentations made to more than 25 groups and 6,160 people.
He said one of his accomplishments that he is most proud of was increasing federal resources in two parts of the state he felt had been underserved: the Tri-Cities area of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights; and the peninsula communities of Newport News and Hampton.
In the Tri-Cities area, federal law enforcement joined with local authorities and held the Tri-Cities Violent Crime Summit. On the peninsula, he said his office beefed up the staff by 20% and opened a satellite office for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives there.
In a prepared statement released from Terwilliger's office on Tuesday, Travis Christian, chief of the Petersburg Bureau of Police, said Terwilliger "showed extraordinary commitment as a partner in the efforts to rid the city of Petersburg of dangerous criminals and change the lives of our citizens who lived in constant fear."
“His efforts were not just conversations from an office," Christian added. "He helped put actual boots on the ground here in Petersburg. He traveled to the city, walked the streets and met with citizens, and ensured them that he was committed to providing the city with the necessary resources to restore peace and comfort back into our communities."
Terwilliger said he regrets not getting out into communities more than he was able. "I just ran out of time in terms of doing the outreach that I wanted," he said.
COVID-19 had a major impact on the district last year. "It didn’t shut us down, but it certainly slowed us down," he said.
On the positive side, Terwilliger said the pandemic required his office to find ways to perform jobs remotely while protecting confidential and often classified information.
"This forced us kicking and screaming to upgrade our technology and our abilities. The downside has been the delay in justice," he said of COVID.
"It is delaying justice in terms of jury trials and there are individuals, and I don’t blame them, who want their day in court in front of a jury of their peers," he said.
"We’ve done better than most districts in the country - we had a five-week jury trial in Tidewater ... not a single issue related to COVID," he said. Also, the district has been able to keep its grand juries running.
Jury trials, however, have been shut down for the past few weeks because of the growing number of virus cases in the district.
