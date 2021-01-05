U.S. Attorney Terwilliger leaving post for private firm

"We may not always agree — and there may be things that we vehemently disagree about — but the way we have all worked together to navigate this pandemic, the way in which we navigated the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, the way in which we navigated the worst civil unrest since the Civil War is something that’s really special and I do think that’s what sets EDVA apart from a lot of districts," he said Monday.

Virginia has two federal districts, the eastern and western. The eastern district serves 6 million Virginians, covering a rough crescent from Northern Virginia, through Richmond to Hampton Roads. The office has 300 employees, 140 of them lawyers.

The U.S. attorney’s office enforces federal laws, prosecutes federal crimes, litigates civil suits and collect judgments and restitution for victims and taxpayers. Of the 94 federal districts, the Eastern District of Virginia rivals the Southern District of New York for some of the most important and high-profile cases in the country.

Aside from its proximity to Washington, the district has a large national security presence with facilities that include the CIA in McLean, the Pentagon in Arlington, the world’s largest naval base in Norfolk, and the Defense Supply Center Richmond.