U.S. Attorney's Office, led by person of color for the first time, recognizing Black History Month

In light of COVID-19 issues, Black History Month is being recognized this year by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia with internal virtual discussions on the national theme of "The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity."
"Our Office will continue to recognize the proud traditions and rich history of the African American community, while also acknowledging the challenging realities, both past and present, that Black Americans have experienced," said Raj Parekh, the acting U.S. Attorney for the district in a prepared statement.
Parekh is the first person of color to lead the district in its more than 200-year history and the diversity of the office's senior management team has increased in recent years with half of the 10 of the positions now occupied by women and minorities.
The district serves 6 million people stretching from Northern Virginia through Central Virginia and Richmond east to Tidewater. It is one of the most prominent districts in the country - prosecuting and defending national and international cases involving national security, violent crime, immigration, public corruption, drug trafficking, cyber intrusions, fraud and civil rights.
The district has been recognizing Black History Month for more than 25 years, according to a press release. Parekh said that the district is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in all forms through hiring, advancement and community outreach practices.
The district has hosted Black History Month events since 1994 based on the national theme, or closely related topics with speakers and performers appearing during programs held at EDVA’s offices in an effort led by Black Affairs Special Emphasis Program Manager Sabrina A. Black.
The district's Diversity Committee was established in 2010 and includes a cross-section of administrative staff, legal support and attorneys, and it has tackled issues such as work/life balance, training and retention of existing employees and diversity and inclusion in recruitment and hiring.
