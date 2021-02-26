U.S. Attorney's Office, led by person of color for the first time, recognizing Black History Month

In light of COVID-19 issues, Black History Month is being recognized this year by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia with internal virtual discussions on the national theme of "The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity."

"Our Office will continue to recognize the proud traditions and rich history of the African American community, while also acknowledging the challenging realities, both past and present, that Black Americans have experienced," said Raj Parekh, the acting U.S. Attorney for the district in a prepared statement.

Parekh is the first person of color to lead the district in its more than 200-year history and the diversity of the office's senior management team has increased in recent years with half of the 10 of the positions now occupied by women and minorities.

The district serves 6 million people stretching from Northern Virginia through Central Virginia and Richmond east to Tidewater. It is one of the most prominent districts in the country - prosecuting and defending national and international cases involving national security, violent crime, immigration, public corruption, drug trafficking, cyber intrusions, fraud and civil rights.