Undocumented immigrants in Virginia can soon drive legally, but mistrust, privacy concerns persist

In other states like North Carolina — whose repeated attempts since 2015 to pass driving privileges to undocumented immigrants has failed — the DMV has previously assisted ICE in detaining immigrants, according to files obtained by the National Immigration Law Center through the Freedom of Information Act dating back to 2012. Though emails from a DHS staffer in 2016 said ICE did not have "specific policy guidance on when or how to request DMV data."

Despite the ongoing mistrust and privacy concerns, Aranda-Yanoc noted there were still immigrants excited for the change. Driving without a license is an infraction that's resulted in non-citizens being detained and sent to ICE facilities. Some have occurred on the way to court appointments to receive asylum or legal status, he added.

Virginia doesn't track how many immigrants have been deported after being pulled over, but over the summer, immigration attorneys in Northern Virginia like Lisa Shea saw an uptick in ICE agents pulling over non-citizens to detain them while allegedly posing as local law enforcement.