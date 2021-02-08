Unemployment payments for Virginians who ran out of benefits may arrive as early as Thursday

For Virginians whose unemployment benefits ran out, relief is on the way.

The Virginia Employment Commission is launching the federal Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation program at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Some may see payments as early as Thursday.

The federal extension will provide up to 11 weeks of additional benefits.

The agency will be extending call center hours on Tuesday and customers can check on where their claims stand in their Gov2Go account.

Eligible Virginians who ran out of their original 13 weeks of extended unemployment benefits and made claims through Dec. 26 will have the additional 11 weeks of eligibility automatically added and need not take any further action except to continue filing weekly claims.

According to the VEC, payments for claims beginning with the week ending Jan. 2 should begin arriving on Thursday.

In Virginia, 18,177 Virginians applied for unemployment benefits for the week that ended Jan. 30, the most recent date for which data was available.

Anyone who may be eligible for the program can apply beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday by visiting getgov2go.com or by calling 1-866-832-2363.