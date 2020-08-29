Unwanted care, unexpected bills: When their dad was kept in a state hospital against their will, a family learns that they will bear the financial burden

When a judge stripped Conlan Williams and his family of their rights to decide what would be best for him, the worst happened, his children said.
Williams, a Korean War veteran who worked for decades in the nation’s defense, was locked away in a state psychiatric hospital where he’d mark his 85th, and last, birthday. His only illness was dementia.
After he died in September, Catawba Hospital in Roanoke County billed his estate $68,124.
His son, Andrew Williams of Buena Vista, and his daughter, Amy Joncas of Leesburg, said there are many things wrong with this story, beginning with how their dad was committed to a psychiatric hospital and then seemingly abandoned there, and culminating in a bill that insurance won’t pay.
“There would be funds to cover the bill, in theory,” Joncas said. “My whole thing is, it isn’t ethical to charge that. They want to turn it on me as though they did me a favor by putting him in there. They would have left him there for infinity. Did they care?”
She said she has yet to receive an itemized list of charges to explain what care Catawba provided between June 18, 2019, and Sept. 29, 2019. She and her brother said they had no idea Medicare would not cover the bill.
“What is particularly concerning to me is that if Conlan had not passed and was still alive one year later, I can only imagine the Catawba catastrophic cost that would have accumulated without our knowledge but yet charged to the estate,” Joncas said.
The siblings wonder if other Virginians mistakenly think their insurance covers care at Catawba, or if they are the only ones stuck with a hefty bill.
It’s the $64 million question. That’s the amount Virginia had to repay to the federal government’s insurance program after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services found that neither Catawba nor Piedmont Geriatric Hospital was billing correctly.
It’s a complicated, multi-year dispute that is still under appeal and that hinges on the way the hospitals were licensed and on shifting regulations on billing.
In dollars, what it meant for Catawba for the fiscal year that ended June 30 is this: The hospital billed $29.3 million for its services and collected just $1.3 million. Of that, $638,802 came from private payers, like the Williams family.
Piedmont collected $2 million — $1.2 million of it from private pay — on $35 million worth of charges.
The year before, both hospitals collected on about half of their billings.
Virginia lawmakers have budgeted $447.6 million this fiscal year to run the state’s eight adult psychiatric hospitals and one for children. Of that, $50 million is designated specifically to care for patients 65 and older, who are mostly at Catawba and Piedmont.
The commissioner of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, the directors who run the hospitals and the Williams family agree that there are less restrictive and less costly ways to care for people with dementia.
Yet too few options exist. Memory care homes for people without money, who are the majority of the patients, are scarce. Nursing homes are reluctant to accept people with a history of disruptive and aggressive behavior.
A dispute over guardianship
Conlan Williams led an ordinary, productive, middle-class life.
As a young man, he was in the U.S. Army and fought in Korea. He earned a degree in English from Arizona State University, and later moved with his wife, son and daughter to Northern Virginia, where he worked for decades in the defense industry.
He planned for retirement, banking about $1 million and drawing $6,264 a month in pension and Social Security funds.
“My dad retired in 2003 from the federal government, but he continued to work security jobs at government facilities,” Andrew Williams said.
By 2017, his father was finding Northern Virginia too stressful.
“He had been having some cognitive issues for five or so years. He’d lose his keys or lose his wallet and find it. Just the typical elderly-type mistakes,” Williams said. “He was in an accident, but I didn’t know if that was his vision.”
Andrew Williams said his father’s sister invited his father to live with her in Montana. So he sold his house and moved west.
His son went to visit.
“He didn’t seem too happy and made it known to me he wanted out of there. It was too isolated. The memory decline was becoming more evident, and I think he was realizing that,” he said.
Andrew Williams was living in Buena Vista. He suggested his dad might like to return to Virginia to be near him and Amy, but in the quieter rural setting of Rockbridge County.
He found a house for his father on Sycamore Street, and in October 2018, Andrew and his wife sold their home and moved in with his father.
“As the first couple of months progressed, you could see him get worse by day,” he said. In February 2019, Conlan Williams got in the car, drove two hours north and was found wandering at a rest area near Manassas.
Andrew Williams said he tried to keep his father from driving, but he would sneak out when his son was sleeping. He crashed into a tree near the Food Lion and a branch came through the windshield on the passenger side.
He said his father had refused to talk about who should handle his affairs. And by then it was too late.
His Montana sister wanted him back and filed for guardianship in Buena Vista Circuit Court.
His children filed a competing guardianship application. They wanted to keep their father in Virginia. The case is complicated by Williams’ assets and concerns expressed by both sides, and denied by both sides, that the other was trying to gain a financial advantage.
Until a full hearing could be held, a circuit court judge in May 2019 deferred picking a side and appointed Buena Vista Sheriff Randy Hamilton to serve as Williams’ guardian and conservator. Guardians look after a person; conservators look after their money. They can be the same or different people. Often if family members are not named, attorneys fill these roles. But if none are willing to take on a case, Virginia judges can, as a last resort, appoint sheriffs.
Williams’ dementia worsened. He’d wander and get lost. He’d bang on neighbors’ doors. He’d think someone was breaking into the house. He’d have outbursts and become violent, his son said.
Conlan Williams thought his daughter-in-law was an intruder. He punched her. Andrew Williams called the sheriff. As Williams’ guardian, Hamilton arranged for Williams to live at the Mayflower Retirement Home in Lexington.
He lasted three weeks.
“He tried to leave and go for a walk at night. He liked to walk. They wouldn’t let him. He got into a confrontation and they called the police,” Andrew Williams said. “I don’t know who made the decision. They took him to Catawba. They just left him there.”
Hamilton said when Williams attacked those people, mental health case workers evaluated him.
“They dictated where he had to go,” he said, adding that once Williams was in Catawba the state was in control of when he could get out.
Andrew Williams doesn’t blame the sheriff. He thinks Hamilton was placed in a tough position and relied on medical professionals for guidance. But he also thinks that Hamilton, unlike the family, didn’t have any motivation to see that Williams was discharged to a less restrictive setting.
“My father shouldn’t have been in a mental hospital,” Williams said. “He really deteriorated in there, almost like a hopelessness.”
Williams said he’d make the long drive from Buena Vista to Catawba on weekends.
“Once you show your ID and go through a metal detector, you can really just walk 10 steps. They don’t let you see where he’s living, his room. It’s very controlled. You’re in a visiting room. I can’t see his bed, the conditions, the shower. Everything is like a big secret. They said you can’t go back there because there is a risk of you getting hurt,” Williams said. And yet that’s where his dad remained, showing up in the visiting room with sagging pants, no shoes and no glasses.
Catawba and Piedmont are similar in style and were built as sanatoriums to care for tuberculosis patients. Catawba served white Virginians, and Piedmont treated Black Virginians.
The hospitals are several stories high with long hallways of patient rooms. Catawba has a wing for art, music and creative therapies, and a greenhouse for patients to garden if they earn the privilege to leave their units.
Keys are needed to ride the elevators and to move about the secured building.
The facility, though old, appears to sparkle from regular cleaning. Virginia has kept up maintenance and has remodeled to install safety features aimed to curb suicide attempts. Handrails tightly hug walls to squeeze out gaps that would let ligatures slip through.
Patients’ rooms do not have private bathrooms;. The tops of all doors are cut on angles, again to prevent hangings. Patients’ artwork is mounted magnetically to hallway walls.
Older patients, like Williams, who have what doctors describe as neurocognitive decline, are admitted first to an assessment unit where often they are stabilized with medications. They could be discharged from there, but mostly they are moved to another unit where they are treated until they’re well enough to live elsewhere.
Sometimes elsewhere can’t be found.
The pandemic has changed much, but until it struck, most of the older patients at Catawba stayed an average of 45 days. Williams said he thought his dad needed to be in a memory care home. He had the money to pay for it. Williams said he checked out one home in Staunton, but his children didn’t have the legal authority to move their father, nor did they know whether the home would accept him.
Williams said the sheriff left his father’s care to the health professionals, and due to a paperwork mix-up, a hearing was not immediately scheduled to name a permanent guardian.
Meanwhile, Conlan Williams remained at Catawba. Eventually, motions were filed to schedule a hearing for late September. Reports were being gathered and the court file includes a Sept. 17 letter from a Catawba doctor who wrote that Williams continued to have bouts of aggression.
“It is difficult to predict, but it is likely that it will take few more weeks to stabilize his behaviors,” the letter said.
Williams never had that chance. He became physically ill days after that letter was dated and was transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died 10 days later, on Sept. 29, from complications of pneumonia.
Joncas said Carilion billed and Medicare paid about $86,000 for Williams’ stay in the intensive care unit.
She and her brother think their father’s physical health suffered because he was locked up in a psychiatric ward and no one seemed in a hurry to get him out.
“The fact is pneumonia kills a lot of people,” Williams said. “But I don’t think anyone was doing anything about it. He was just permanently there. I think if he was in another place his quality of life would have been better. And maybe he wouldn’t have gotten sick.”
His children do not know how much longer he would have been in Catawba had he not died.
At some point, if his behavior had stabilized, he would have been considered ready for discharge. Then the task would have been finding a place willing to accept him. With his behavior, he likely would have been placed on the extraordinary barriers to discharge list.
Patients land on this list, kept by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, if they remain in the state’s hospitals for two weeks or longer after they were ready for discharge. One of the prime reasons they stay is because they cannot live independently and they have no place to go.
In March, just before the pandemic hit, about a quarter of the patients at Catawba and Piedmont were on this list. Some, like Williams, have Alzheimer’s disease or some other form of dementia.
The state continues to house them at a cost of about $800 a day.
The state hospitals have been full since a 2014 state law began requiring them to take patients who cannot find a bed in a private hospital. As Virginians age, the pressure has increased for the geriatric side, so much so that the state runs out of beds in units set aside for patients 65 and older and then has to place them in regular adult beds.
Last year, about the time Williams was in Catawba, the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services announced it would add 28 beds to Catawba to care for patients 65 and older. Catawba already had set aside 60 of its 110 beds for older adults. The department proposed adding another 28 beds this fiscal year, but lawmakers balked at expanding a psychiatric hospital system that they are trying to reduce. They left $5 million in the budget to staff the beds already created.
Virginia also spent about $5 million last year to cover costs during temporary detention orders. Of that, $226,248 went to Catawba. Williams’ hospital bill shows Catawba charged one day of his stay, at $789, to that fund. The department said that fund and Medicare would have covered the first few days of Williams’ stay while he was in the acute stage of illness, but after that Medicare won’t cover long-term inpatient psychiatric care at Catawba. The bill does not reflect any reimbursement from Medicare.
Catawba evaluates the ability for patients to pay, and if they have funds, they are expected to use them. The department says Williams’ guardian was told that Medicare wasn’t paying his bill, but his children say that information was not passed along to them.
Hamilton said he didn’t learn for some time that insurance wouldn’t pay.
Billing is not based on particular services provided to each patient. Instead, the hospital uses what the state calls “an all-inclusive rate methodology of billing.” Catawba adds up the costs for doctors, nurses, housekeepers, food, supplies and anything else needed to maintain a unit, and then splits the amount equally among each patient each day.
Department spokeswoman Meghan McGuire said state code prohibits the state hospital from charging more than the average cost for services.
“This means state hospitals are not permitted to make a profit. In fact, the unit rates are adjusted three times a year to ensure the average rate is not exceeded,” she said.
During Williams’ stay, that was $789 for each of the first 13 days, and $752 for each of his 78 final days, charges his children find excessive.
Joncas said she has tried to contact people at the department and lawmakers to seek some type of relief, but has made no headway.
“I just assumed the Catawba bill was going to be paid. They said, ‘We don’t take Medicare.’ That’s when I almost had a heart attack,” Joncas said. “I don’t disagree that I should owe something. A typical copay situation, something reasonable. This is so egregious."