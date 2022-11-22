 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with An Achievable Dream who will sponsor 3,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

Update: 2 hospitalized after chain-reaction wreck on I-295 in Hanover

  • 0

No weather-related travel problems on Wednesday

Two people were hospitalized early Tuesday after a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 295 in Hanover County.

Virginia State Police responded at 4 a.m. near the Creighton Road exit, where a truck had lost its trailer. Eight vehicles hit debris and others ran off the road to avoid a collision, police said. 

A tractor-trailer also dropped its load of I-beams, police said. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The first driver who hit the trailer and the truck driver were taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. They were wearing seatbelts. 

The crash shut down the freeway for several hours.

People are also reading…

 

0 Comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News