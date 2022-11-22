Update: 2 hospitalized after chain-reaction wreck on I-295 in Hanover

Two people were hospitalized early Tuesday after a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 295 in Hanover County.

Virginia State Police responded at 4 a.m. near the Creighton Road exit, where a truck had lost its trailer. Eight vehicles hit debris and others ran off the road to avoid a collision, police said.

A tractor-trailer also dropped its load of I-beams, police said.

The first driver who hit the trailer and the truck driver were taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. They were wearing seatbelts.