Update: 3 dead in Powhatan County crash, including 2 teens

Three people, including two teens, were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Powhatan County.

Virginia State Police said a 2015 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Anderson Highway and attempted to make a left turn onto Judes Ferry Road, into the path of a westbound 2003 Dodge 3500 pickup truck pulling a trailer.

The truck hit the side of the Toyota, causing the vehicle to overturn, police said. The truck came to rest on top of the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, Christina Cotner, 39, of Powhatan, was flown to Chippenham Hospital and was being treated for life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

None of the passengers in the Toyota survived the crash. Wayne A. Knuckles Jr., 47; a 15-year-old female; and a 16-year-old female died at the scene. Knuckles was wearing a seat belt. The two teenagers were not wearing seat belts.