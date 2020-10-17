UPDATE: 5 hurt - including 3 JMU students - in blast at Harrisonburg shopping center near 10-mile race

At least 5 people, including 3 college students, were injured Saturday morning by an explosion at a shopping center in Harrisonburg, according to officials at James Madison University.

Caitlyn Read, JMU's spokesperson, said the five injured included three students and two who were unaffiliated with the university.

The students' injuries were minor. Two of the students were treated at the scene, Read said. The other was taken to the hospital and was expected to be released soon.

At the time of the explosion, Read said 30 people affiliated with JMU's ROTC program – mostly students – were running a 10-mile U.S. Army race. The finish line was close to where the explosion and subsequent fire erupted, Read said.

The incident happened at Miller Circle off South Main Street, and the building in question is home to Blue Sprocket Sound, Element Vapor, Hair Palace, Harrisonburg Halal Market and Sweets and Hometown Music, according to JMU's student newspaper The Breeze.