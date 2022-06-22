UPDATE: 60 mph wind gusts measured at Richmond airport; nearly 78,000 Dominion customers without power

The National Weather Service in Wakefield says it receiving multiple reports of downed trees, powerlines and debris in parts of Ashland and Hanover County as a thunderstorm roared through the Richmond area.

Meteorologist Michael Montefusco said wind gusts exceeding 60 mph were measured at Richmond International Airport.

"In this part of the country, you don't often see measured wind gusts that high," said Montefusco.

The storm started near Ashland and followed the Interstate 95 corridor south toward Richmond, Montefusco said. A severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect for all of the greater Richmond area until 10 p.m.

The NWS issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of south central Virginia and all of the Tri-City area, as the storm continued to move south across the Commonwealth.

Dominion Energy reported 77,979 customers were without power in the Richmond and Tri-Cities area as of 4:45 p.m.

The largest outages were in Chesterfield (24,623), Hanover (12,143), Henrico (12,166) and Richmond (12,000).

4 p.m. update

More than 61,000 Dominion Energy customers in the Richmond area are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Dominion’s online outage map.

A total of 61,307 customers in Richmond and Tri-Cities lost power. That number more than tripled in 30 minutes.

The hardest hit localities were Hanover with 17,226 customers without power, Henrico with 13,917 customers without power, Chesterfield with 13,085 and Richmond with 11,987.

3:45 p.m. update

Nearly 30,000 Dominion Energy customers in the Richmond area are without power as of 3:45 p.m., according to Dominion’s online outage map.

A total of 29,372 customers in Richmond and Tri-Cities lost power. That number doubled from the 3:30 p.m. update.

The hardest hit localities were Hanover with 14,758 customers without power and Henrico with 9,298 customers without power.

3:30 p.m. update

Dominion Energy is reporting more than 10,000 customers have lost power in Hanover County as a storm system moves through the region.

Outages are also reported in Henrico County.