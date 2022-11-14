Update: Accused UVa shooter had a gun 2 months ago, bystander told university

The University of Virginia’s threat assessment team became aware of Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in September when a third party reported Jones may have had a gun, UVa police chief Timothy Longo said Monday.

Jones, 22 and a Richmond native, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in a felony. Three UVa students were shot and killed on campus Sunday, and two more were injured.

Police apprehended Jones late Monday morning in eastern Henrico County, about 12 hours after the manhunt began. They reported the clothing they believed he was wearing — a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes — and the car he may have been driving, a black sports utility vehicle with Virginia plates TWX-3580. Authorities described him as armed and dangerous.

On Sept. 15, UVA student affairs learned from a student that Jones had talked about possessing a gun. The student never saw a gun, and no threat was made at the time. The student made the report as part of a hazing investigation, said Brian Coy, spokesperson for UVa.

UVa employees spoke with Jones' roommate, who had not seen a gun. As part of the investigation, UVa learned that Jones had been tried and convicted of a misdemeanor concealed weapons violation in 2021. He received a 12-month suspended sentence and a small fine, Coy said. It's unclear where the violation took place.

But Jones refused to cooperate with the university's investigation. UVa sought additional details about the claim that he had a firearm in his possession and that he had been convicted of a weapons violation.

On Oct. 27, UVa escalated the case for disciplinary action, Coy said.

Longo couldn’t say how Jones fled the scene of the shootings, which occurred at the Culbreth garage on the north end of campus, near the school’s theater. And Longo didn’t say how or where Jones was apprehended.

Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, said it’s unclear if Virginia’s red flag law could have prevented the shooting. The law allows people to petition a court to order authorities to confiscate a person’s gun if the person shows signs of being a threat to themselves or others. The law took effect two years ago.

“When the red flag bill was introduced a few years ago, so many people were adamant that it was a violation of their constitutional rights,” Deeds said. “But so many people are affected. We’ve got a good law, but we need to be able to use it.”

Jones was still a UVa student but, school president Jim Ryan said he believed Jones was no longer a member of the football team. No motive has been established, Ryan added.

Jones had also been on the threat assessment team’s radar because of his involvement in a hazing investigation, Longo said. “I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation,” the chief added.

Barber: Another tragedy, another somber day at a Virginia college All of these tragedies are unique because the people we lose in them are unique. One of a kind.

According to the UVa athletic department website, Jones played football for the university in 2018 but didn’t appear in any games. He had been a member of teams at Varina High and Petersburg High, where he graduated in 2018.

He grew up in the Essex Village and Mosby Court public housing complexes in Richmond, where he lived with his parents and three siblings, according to a 2018 Richmond Times-Dispatch article.

His parents divorced when he was 5, and he didn’t see his father again until Jones was a teenager. Jones called his father’s departure “one of the most traumatic things that happened to me in my life.”

After his father left, Jones got in fights in school, leading to suspensions. His mother worked the graveyard shift, and Jones would walk to a near grocery store to buy Ramen noodles or bologna. On special nights, he’d purchase a box of Church’s Chicken.

He was smart and quiet, a relative said, and he became a successful high school student. At Petersburg, he was the football team’s MVP, captain of the track team, a member of the National Honor Society, a member of student council and president of the Key club, according to a scholarship nomination blurb.

Sometimes he got teased by other students for his academic prowess.

“I would get upset because my intelligence was being insulted,” he said in 2018. “When I come into the classrooms, everything flowed.”

He graduated with a 4.2 GPA, fifth in his class. Petersburg chose him as the top male student-athlete for an annual scholarship program run by Sports Backers and the Richmond Times-Dispatch, where he won a $2,500 scholarship.

Upon graduation, he said he was interested in pursuing a degree in political science or business administration. Three school employees who knew him declined to comment Monday.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday evening issued an order that U.S. and state flags fly at half-staff in honor of the victims.