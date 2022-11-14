Update: Accused UVa shooter had a gun 2 months ago, bystander told university

The University of Virginia’s threat assessment team became aware of Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in September when a third party reported Jones may have had a gun, UVa police chief Timothy Longo said Monday.
Jones, 22 and a Richmond native, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in a felony. Three UVa students were shot and killed on campus Sunday, and two more were injured.
Police apprehended Jones late Monday morning in eastern Henrico County, about 12 hours after the manhunt began. They reported the clothing they believed he was wearing — a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes — and the car he may have been driving, a black sports utility vehicle with Virginia plates TWX-3580. Authorities described him as armed and dangerous.
On Sept. 15, UVA student affairs learned from a student that Jones had talked about possessing a gun. The student never saw a gun, and no threat was made at the time. The student made the report as part of a hazing investigation, said Brian Coy, spokesperson for UVa.
UVa employees spoke with Jones' roommate, who had not seen a gun. As part of the investigation, UVa learned that Jones had been tried and convicted of a misdemeanor concealed weapons violation in 2021. He received a 12-month suspended sentence and a small fine, Coy said. It's unclear where the violation took place.
But Jones refused to cooperate with the university's investigation. UVa sought additional details about the claim that he had a firearm in his possession and that he had been convicted of a weapons violation.
On Oct. 27, UVa escalated the case for disciplinary action, Coy said.
Longo couldn’t say how Jones fled the scene of the shootings, which occurred at the Culbreth garage on the north end of campus, near the school’s theater. And Longo didn’t say how or where Jones was apprehended.
Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, said it’s unclear if Virginia’s red flag law could have prevented the shooting. The law allows people to petition a court to order authorities to confiscate a person’s gun if the person shows signs of being a threat to themselves or others. The law took effect two years ago.
“When the red flag bill was introduced a few years ago, so many people were adamant that it was a violation of their constitutional rights,” Deeds said. “But so many people are affected. We’ve got a good law, but we need to be able to use it.”
Jones was still a UVa student but, school president Jim Ryan said he believed Jones was no longer a member of the football team. No motive has been established, Ryan added.
Jones had also been on the threat assessment team’s radar because of his involvement in a hazing investigation, Longo said. “I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation,” the chief added.
All of these tragedies are unique because the people we lose in them are unique. One of a kind.
According to the UVa athletic department website, Jones played football for the university in 2018 but didn’t appear in any games. He had been a member of teams at Varina High and Petersburg High, where he graduated in 2018.
He grew up in the Essex Village and Mosby Court public housing complexes in Richmond, where he lived with his parents and three siblings, according to a 2018 Richmond Times-Dispatch article.
His parents divorced when he was 5, and he didn’t see his father again until Jones was a teenager. Jones called his father’s departure “one of the most traumatic things that happened to me in my life.”
After his father left, Jones got in fights in school, leading to suspensions. His mother worked the graveyard shift, and Jones would walk to a near grocery store to buy Ramen noodles or bologna. On special nights, he’d purchase a box of Church’s Chicken.
He was smart and quiet, a relative said, and he became a successful high school student. At Petersburg, he was the football team’s MVP, captain of the track team, a member of the National Honor Society, a member of student council and president of the Key club, according to a scholarship nomination blurb.
Sometimes he got teased by other students for his academic prowess.
“I would get upset because my intelligence was being insulted,” he said in 2018. “When I come into the classrooms, everything flowed.”
He graduated with a 4.2 GPA, fifth in his class. Petersburg chose him as the top male student-athlete for an annual scholarship program run by Sports Backers and the Richmond Times-Dispatch, where he won a $2,500 scholarship.
Upon graduation, he said he was interested in pursuing a degree in political science or business administration. Three school employees who knew him declined to comment Monday.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday evening issued an order that U.S. and state flags fly at half-staff in honor of the victims.
UVa shooting: How they reacted on Twitter
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.
Heartbroken to hear of another Virginia community devastated by gun violence. Praying for the UVA community and closely monitoring the situation. Please follow the directions of law enforcement at @UVApolice.— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 14, 2022
We must take further action to make our communities safer.
Terry McAuliffe, former governor
Praying for everyone in Charlottesville — a beautiful city with a special place in my heart. If you are in Charlottesville, please continue to shelter in place and follow guidance from law enforcement.— Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) November 14, 2022
Gov. Glenn Youngkin
We had a horrific tragedy overnight at UVA, lives were lost and families changed forever. Due to the diligence and commitment of our law enforcement, the suspect is in custody. While there are still many details to uncover, let us lift up the entire community in prayer. https://t.co/t4DHo8nBA4— Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) November 14, 2022
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.
I’m thankful for the hard work of local law enforcement in bringing the suspect of the shooting at UVa into custody. My thoughts are still with the families of the victims and the entire Charlottesville community. We must continue working to address the epidemic of gun violence.— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 14, 2022
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan
Virginia Tech
We are heartbroken and sending our deepest sympathies to the @UVA community and families of the victims of last night's tragedy. #HokiesForHoos 🧡💙— Virginia Tech (@virginia_tech) November 14, 2022
Read the full remarks by Board of Visitors Rector Letitia "Tish" Long and @VTSandsman: https://t.co/NrhX1Bf5i3 pic.twitter.com/x54vbwIYRA
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears
We deeply mourn with the families of the victims at UVA whose loved ones were so terribly ripped from them. We pray the survivors fully recover. Violence solves nothing. Please pray for peace and healing.— Lt. Governor of Virginia - Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) November 14, 2022
Michigan State University
“We send our deepest sympathies to the University of Virginia and the Virginia football family for their tragic loss. Our hearts are with the families and the UVA football program during this extremely difficult time.” @Coach_mtucker 💚🙏— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 14, 2022
Lebron James
Prayers to @UVAFootball program and the families who lost their Young King's!! Sad Sad Sad 😢— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 14, 2022
VCU
To our VCU community: I know you join me in sending our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by yesterday’s shooting at the University of Virginia. VCU has offered our assistance to the @UVA community and we stand with them during this terrible time. https://t.co/JV0b5v8QKG pic.twitter.com/OWbO5WEcWg— Michael Rao, Ph.D. (@VCUpresident) November 14, 2022
Ohio State University
Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone at the University of Virginia. Our hearts go out to all who are impacted by this tragedy.— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 14, 2022
Baylor University
Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone at the University of Virginia. pic.twitter.com/LNeT30CVB7— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 14, 2022
U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell County
Please join me in prayer for the victims of this horrific tragedy, their families, and the entire University of Virginia community.— Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) November 14, 2022
SEC
Our prayers go out to the University of Virginia – particularly the families, teammates and coaches of its fallen players – as well as the entire ACC family, on this very sad day.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 14, 2022
James Madison University
Dukes support Hoos. A message of support from JMU President Jonathan R. Alger. pic.twitter.com/JQm1bKrYaN— JMU (@JMU) November 14, 2022
University of Michigan
Our thoughts and prayers are with the University of Virginia community and the Virginia football program pic.twitter.com/UVrkyTVbNm— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 14, 2022
William & Mary
Our hearts are with @UVA. Tonight, we are all Hoos.— William & Mary (@williamandmary) November 14, 2022
🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/qN0QVaEUBg
Clemson University
From the Clemson Family, we send our love and support to @UVAFootball and the @UVA community. 🧡— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 14, 2022
Ole Miss
Our thoughts and prayers are with the @UVA community and Virginia Football program— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 14, 2022
Boston College
Our hearts go out to the @UVA and @VirginiaSports family and we send our prayers and support during this tragic time pic.twitter.com/d7xxOz04rP— Boston College Eagles (@BCEagles) November 14, 2022
University of Kansas
Sending our deepest thoughts and prayers to all at @UVA and the @UVAFootball program affected by the unthinkable tragedy in Charlottesville. 💙— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) November 14, 2022
Florida Gators
Our thoughts and prayers are with @VirginiaSports, the @UVAFootball family and the entire @UVA community 🧡💙 https://t.co/96Av9uvaDH— Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) November 14, 2022
Dick Vitale
OMG what tragedy at @UVA -heartbreaking news / 3 football players were fatally shot by an ex football walk on . My prayers go out to the families of those that tragically lost their lives .🙏🙏🙏also to the UVA community . https://t.co/pcnIZdLTbR— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 14, 2022
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th District
I’m heartbroken for the @UVA community over the shooting on Grounds. The shooter remains at large, so please stay vigilant as we await more information. https://t.co/pV7vZziw8L— Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) November 14, 2022
Staff writer Charlotte Rene Woods contributed to this report.
(804) 649-6109
Twitter: @EricKolenich