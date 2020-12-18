UPDATE: As Virginia closes in on 300,000 total COVID-19 cases, UVA model projects an additional 400,000 in 2021

A report released Friday on a University of Virginia COVID-19 model said the post-Thanksgiving surge led to a substantial spike in virus projections. The new estimated peak, according to the model, would occur the week of Feb. 8 with 14,000 new cases per day — nearly 14 times the summer's peak of 1,079 daily cases and almost four times the current average of 3,564 new cases per day.
"Cold weather, time indoors, and pandemic fatigue, spurred by holiday travel and gatherings, increase the risk of transmission. Meanwhile, the impact of new vaccines, while promising, will not be felt for several months," said the report, which is put together weekly by a team at UVA's Biocomplexity Institute that runs the COVID-19 model.
"If compounded with surges accompanying Christmas, Hanukkah and other winter holidays, it could be a long, cold winter."
Since March 7, the state has recorded 299,388 cases. UVA's model projects Virginia could surpass that amount with an additional 402,731 cases in 2021.
On Friday, the VDH launched a weekly dashboard listing the outbreaks within medical care facilities, state agencies, summer camps and K-12 grade schools. Long-term care facilities and schools were previously displayed on separate dashboards.
VCU Medical Center has the second-highest number of outbreaks in progress among medical facilities, with at least 16 cases associated with the outbreak. Some numbers are omitted from the data if it's less than five infections.
The most recent, according to the dashboard was on last Friday, with 7 cases. To be considered closed, 28 days must pass without a new case or possible symptoms.
Two other outbreaks at VCU are pending closure and two outbreaks from VCU Medical Center North Hospital were deemed "closed" on the last week of October.
The only other hospitals in the Richmond area with outbreaks in progress were Chippenham with less than five cases and Johnston-Willis Hospital in Chesterfield with six cases.
On Friday, 40,269 cases were associated with the state’s 1,770 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
COVID-19 by the numbers
Support Local Journalism
Virginia hasn't seen a day in the last two weeks where less than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
On Friday, the VDH reported 3,295 new cases. Virginia is now averaging 3,564 cases per day, more than doubling the 1,761-case average a month ago. Last Saturday, the state average peaked at nearly 4,000 cases.
The percentage of positive results from COVID testing has increased to 11.8%. When the state was entering Phase 1 on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.
Of the 299,388 total cases reported Friday, 256,999 have been classified as confirmed and 42,389 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
The state has had 4,598 deaths, a toll the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s forecasting model estimates could reach nearly 5,000 by the end of this year.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — showed a total of 27,471 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic, and 2,409 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending. As of Friday, the state is averaging 2,293 hospitalizations over a seven-day period.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 16,684 people have been hospitalized statewide for the virus, though the website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
Richmond has had 7,961 cases, 535 hospitalizations, 88 deaths and 112 outbreaks.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 12,609 cases, 632 hospitalizations, 189 deaths and 85 outbreaks.
Henrico County has had 10,488 cases, 650 hospitalizations, 272 deaths and 104 outbreaks. Hanover County has had 3,128 cases, 178 hospitalizations and 64 deaths.
The VDH dashboard operates on a roughly 17-hour delay in the reporting of statewide numbers. Figures might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
For questions regarding COVID-19 and vaccines, the VDH has a hotline at (804) 205-3501.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo