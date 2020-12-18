UPDATE: As Virginia closes in on 300,000 total COVID-19 cases, UVA model projects an additional 400,000 in 2021

VCU Medical Center has the second-highest number of outbreaks in progress among medical facilities, with at least 16 cases associated with the outbreak. Some numbers are omitted from the data if it's less than five infections.

The most recent, according to the dashboard was on last Friday, with 7 cases. To be considered closed, 28 days must pass without a new case or possible symptoms.

Two other outbreaks at VCU are pending closure and two outbreaks from VCU Medical Center North Hospital were deemed "closed" on the last week of October.

The only other hospitals in the Richmond area with outbreaks in progress were Chippenham with less than five cases and Johnston-Willis Hospital in Chesterfield with six cases.

On Friday, 40,269 cases were associated with the state’s 1,770 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Virginia hasn't seen a day in the last two weeks where less than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.