UPDATE: Biden claims early win in Virginia, a Southern swing state growing bluer

Elsewhere in the nation, Tuesday ended with the presidential election still unsettled. Millions of ballots remained uncounted in key battlegrounds like Michigan and Georgia.

Virginia had consistently leaned in Biden’s favor in the months leading up to election day, according to public opinion polling. Neither campaign made heavy investments of time or money here, instead chasing votes in nearby battlegrounds like North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Biden did not stump in the state since becoming his party’s presumptive nominee, instead relying on digital and TV advertising, and his network of surrogates. During his bid for his party’s nomination, Biden said the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville ultimately prompted him to run for president.

“Virginians chose unity over division and hope over fear by voting decisively for [Biden] and [Kamala Harris],” said former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a prominent Biden surrogate. “The commonwealth is leading the way yet again.”

Late Tuesday, GOP Chairman Rich Anderson said Virginia wouldn’t have full results until all absentee and early ballots were counted, which election officials have said will be shortly after midday on Friday.