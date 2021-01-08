UPDATE: Charges of election law violations dropped against State Sen. Joe Morrissey

Morrissey has dubbed the situation "Donutgate" because he's accused of passing out doughnuts to poll workers and voters in violation of state code. The criminal complaint also alleges that Morrissey kept voters from casting their ballots on Nov. 5, 2019, while taking photos in the Powhatan Community Center.

"Every single interior poll worker was contacted and provided an affidavit," Morrissey said in a statement released ahead of Friday's hearing. "Each poll worker makes it abundantly clear that Senator Morrissey’s behavior on Election Day, November 5, 2019 was proper, legal and consistent with what every other candidate has been doing for decades."

Five poll workers at the Powhatan Recreation Center also provided affidavits, as well as the vice-chairman of the Richmond Electoral Board, Joyce Smith, who wrote: "it is completely proper and lawful for a candidate to offer poll workers with snacks and I have never ever seen a candidate prosecuted for this behavior."

Smith was not working inside the polling place during the 2019 election, but said she reviewed videos of the interactions.

"There is absolutely nothing in the video that show Mr. Morrissey doing anything improper," her affidavit reads.