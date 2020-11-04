UPDATE: Gade concedes to Warner in U.S. Senate race

11 a.m. UPDATE: GOP challenger Daniel Gade, who sought to topple Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Wednesday morning conceded the race.

"I will never stop fighting for our country and for the Constitution which sustains it, but this race is over," Gade tweeted. "I concede and call on all of my supporters to recognize state and federal results with peace and unity."

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Warner was decisively ahead with 56% of the vote to Gade's 44%; 98% of ballots had been counted.

(Our earlier story picks up below.)

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has won re-election to a third term, fending off a challenge from Republican Daniel Gade, according to preliminary election results from The Associated Press.

But Gade, citing formal election returns, declined to concede until all ballots were counted. At 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Warner was ahead by 311,000 votes - 54% to Gade's 46% - while 500,000 votes were still waiting to be counted.

The Associated Press called the contest right after the polls closed at 7 p.m., based on what it said was a representative selection of precincts.