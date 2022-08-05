 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: I-64 lanes reopen following crash

  • Updated
Update: Traffic lanes reopened at 5:28 p.m.

The westbound left and center lanes of Interstate 64 near Interstate 195 were closed as of 4:30 p.m. because of a crash.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the ramp to I-195 is also closed.

A 4.5-mile backup was reported by VDOT, which advised motorists to expect delays and seek alternate routes. 

