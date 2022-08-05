Update: I-64 lanes reopen following crash

Update: Traffic lanes reopened at 5:28 p.m.
The westbound left and center lanes of Interstate 64 near Interstate 195 were closed as of 4:30 p.m. because of a crash.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said the ramp to I-195 is also closed.
A 4.5-mile backup was reported by VDOT, which advised motorists to expect delays and seek alternate routes.
