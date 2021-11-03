UPDATE: Jason Miyares declares victory over incumbent Herring in attorney general’s race

In his campaign, Miyares touted his personal story as the son of a Cuban immigrant and slammed Herring as someone who put criminals ahead of victims. He tried to tie Herring to a scandal involving the Virginia Parole Board and said Herring was part of a “far left, liberal monopoly” of control in Richmond.

Miyares has said one area of focus for him as attorney general would be to investigate how the Virginia Parole Board violated laws and policies in the process it used to release certain people from prison in 2020.

He also slammed the board for its decisions to release people; Virginia has abolished parole, but people convicted prior to 1995 are eligible.

“The victims of violent crime are too often ignored or forgotten in Richmond,” Miyares’ website says. “An out-of-control parole board has let ... felons, rapists, murderers, cop killers and child abusers out of prison and back in our neighborhoods and communities.”

Miyares said he was a strong proponent of budget increases to law enforcement; he touted endorsements from more than 75 sheriffs and prosecutors.

Miyares, a political consultant and former assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Virginia Beach, was first elected to his House seat in District 82 in 2015.