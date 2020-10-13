Update: Lawsuit filed to extend Virginia's voter registration deadline

A similar action was taken in 2016 following a computer glitch. A lawsuit, which also was filed by the Lawyers' Committee, resulted in state residents being given an additional 36 hours to register to vote.

This time, the groups are also seeking a one-day extension of Virginia's early voting period after registrar's offices statewide - such as in Albemarle County and Virginia Beach - cited impacts on Tuesday's in-person voting. With the system shut down, voters could not be checked in on the poll books and were given provisional ballots, or a vote set aside until officials can verify voter eligibility.

The groups filed the lawsuit on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Virginia, the New Virginia Majority and the Virginia Civic Engagement Table.

“Virginians’ voting rights shouldn’t be hanging by a fiber-optic cable,” said Jorge Vasquez, power and democracy director of the Advancement Project's national office.

The next step following the shut down of the elections website hinged on an outside plaintiff bringing it to the courts since Gov. Ralph Northam doesn't have the authority to change the voter registration deadline. In a scheduled COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Northam said he would support a court-ordered extension.