UPDATE: McAuliffe concedes. Youngkin tops Democrat to become Virginia's next governor

Hardly a single mask could be found on the faces of his supporters. At McAuliffe’s event, a sign at the entrance said everyone must be vaccinated to enter.

Former Republican Gov. Jim Gilmore, attending Youngkin’s rally, said that it was clear Republicans had turned out to vote.

“It’s pretty clear we asked all the Republicans to vote and I think they did,” said Gilmore, who served as governor from 1998 to 2002. “I think they want to see a change. I don’t think they think things are going well.”

Wealthy outsider

Youngkin was largely unknown in the state when he launched his campaign in January. Youngkin wielded his wealth and a message of being a political outsider to obtain the GOP nomination over better-known state Republicans in a convention.

Youngkin’s wealth - variously estimated to be at least $200 million - made him a formidable opponent to McAuliffe, known as a powerful fundraiser and well-connected Democrat who left his last term in office with high approval ratings. By Oct. 21, Youngkin had contributed $20 million of his own money to his campaign, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.