UPDATE: Northam to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday after Virginia hits record high for new cases

"Looking at the numbers, looking at the statistics, whether [it be] the percent positivity or the rising case count period, it may call for a serious review on whether or not Phase Three is something that we can sustain for a period of time," Stoney said, adding that he's respecting the governor's space to reach a resolution.

"The evidence shows that we need to take a deeper look at whether or not Phase Two or further is somewhere we need to go."

Melissa Viray, deputy director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said while the governor is eyeing what restrictions may be necessary, it might not look like reverting back to Phase One or Two.

"It may be bits and pieces depending on where we're seeing the most activity or where we're seeing restrictions [are most] necessary," said Viray, who added that the local health department wants to give the governor time to decide.

"Depending on what they elect, we'll speak with Mayor Stoney if anything further would be necessary at that point."