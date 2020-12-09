UPDATE: Northam to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday after Virginia hits record high for new cases

Gov. Ralph Northam will announce new COVID restrictions on Thursday at a 2 p.m. news conference, but specifics on what those efforts will look like is unclear as of Wednesday.
On Monday, Northam alluded to considering further restrictions this week as the state saw nearly 11,500 new cases over the weekend.
A source familiar with the governor's upcoming statements confirmed Virginia will not lockdown or shut down and that no other states on the East Coast have gone that far, to their knowledge.
But anticipation for tightened restrictions is ramping up in Virginia as the health department on Wednesday reported the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases the state has seen to date: 4,398 new cases.
Before November, the highest number of new cases in a single day was 2,015 in August. Wednesday's increase is more than twice that.
Now, two weeks after Thanksgiving, the state is averaging more than 3,500 new cases per day over the last seven days. The incubation period for COVID-19 is up to two weeks.
Governor spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in a statement Wednesday that "mitigation measures will be nuanced and in line with our targeted, data-driven response."
Meanwhile, Richmond is also seeing upward trends in hospitalizations and ventilator use and the highest daily case rate since the outbreak. In a Wednesday coronavirus briefing, Mayor Levar Stoney said Richmond's next steps hinge on what comes next from the governor.
"Looking at the numbers, looking at the statistics, whether [it be] the percent positivity or the rising case count period, it may call for a serious review on whether or not Phase Three is something that we can sustain for a period of time," Stoney said, adding that he's respecting the governor's space to reach a resolution.
"The evidence shows that we need to take a deeper look at whether or not Phase Two or further is somewhere we need to go."
Melissa Viray, deputy director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said while the governor is eyeing what restrictions may be necessary, it might not look like reverting back to Phase One or Two.
"It may be bits and pieces depending on where we're seeing the most activity or where we're seeing restrictions [are most] necessary," said Viray, who added that the local health department wants to give the governor time to decide.
"Depending on what they elect, we'll speak with Mayor Stoney if anything further would be necessary at that point."
Meanwhile, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday instituted a statewide 10 p.m. curfew to curb the recent surge. On Wednesday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott shut down indoor and outdoor dining in restaurants - a move that goes into effect Friday.
Viray noted that Richmond's increase is rooted in social gatherings, workplace exposures, people who are traveling and those who congregated with friends and family over Thanksgiving. Currently, nearly 30% of the city's cases is among the 20-to-29 age group.
As another round of holidays approaches, Viray said the risk could mean going from "bad to even worse."
"We're not going in the direction that we want to be going," Viray said. "Which would mean more illness in our community. Increase burden for our hospitals."
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — shows a total of 25,862 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic and 2,035 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.
This marks the first time hospitalizations surpassed 2,000 people in a single day. The current seven-day moving average is 1,885 people hospitalized - nearly 1.3 times the average on the week of Thanksgiving.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 15,592 people have been hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, though the VDH website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
Of the 267,128 total cases in Virginia, 232,940 have been classified as confirmed and 34,188 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
As of Wednesday, there have been 4,281 total deaths.
VDH shows the percentage of positive results from COVID testing hasn't increased since Tuesday's 10.9%, but it remains the highest percentage since May. When the state was entering Phase 1 on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4% and the state was averaging around 7,000 tests per day. Now, Virginia averages more than 25,000.
Almost 36,000 cases are associated with the state’s 1,626 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Richmond has had 7,315 cases, 513 hospitalizations, 83 deaths and 94 outbreaks.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 11,409 cases, 587 hospitalizations, 171 deaths and 76 outbreaks.
Henrico County has had 9,440 cases, 623 hospitalizations, 266 deaths and 88 outbreaks. Hanover County has had 2,820 cases, 168 hospitalizations and 58 deaths.
The VDH dashboard operates on a roughly 17-hour delay in the reporting of statewide numbers. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Reporter Mel Leonor contributed to this report.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo