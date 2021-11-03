UPDATE: Republican Winsome Sears wins Virginia's lieutenant governor's office

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, is Catholic and has said he is pro-life and is willing to side with Republicans on abortion votes. If that happens, Republicans could potentially pass an abortion bill through the state Senate with support from Morrissey, and Sears breaking a tie. While the GOP appeared poised early in the evening Tuesday to take control of the House of Delegates, that chamber could potentially end up in a 50-50 tie.

Sears told Newsmax during the campaign that she would back a law like the one in Texas that bans most abortions.

Sears served a term in the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2004. She ran for Congress in 2004, losing to Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd.

Her family emigrated from Jamaica when she was 6. She later served as a U.S. Marine and started an electrical, plumbing and appliance repair business.

Sears has said her priorities include keeping taxes low and reducing regulation, supporting school choice, and “uplifting Black Virginians,” in part by creating a Black Virginians Advisory Cabinet for the governor and investing in historically Black colleges and universities.