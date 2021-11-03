UPDATE: Sears elected lieutenant governor; Ayala congratulates victor

UPDATE: The Associated Press has declared Republican Winsome Sears the victor in Virginia's contest for lieutenant governor. Democrat Hala Ayala has issued a concession statement in which she congratulates Sears.

“Virginia, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. The results are in, and while they may not be what we had hoped for, this is just the beginning,” said Delegate Hala Ayala. “I want to congratulate my opponent on making history and paving the way for future women leaders who look like us. We may not be able to claim victory today, but we know that the results of this election are simply a minor setback in our larger fight for progress.”

Earlier story

Republican Winsome Sears appeared poised to win the office of lieutenant governor on Tuesday, according to unofficial results, which would make her the first woman elected to the post and potentially make the office key to the ability of the GOP’s Glenn Youngkin to get bills through the legislature following his projected win as governor.