UPDATE: Sen. Mark Warner elected to third term, challenger Daniel Gade says he's not ready to concede

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has won re-election to a third term, fending off a challenge from Republican Daniel Gade, according to preliminary election results from The Associated Press.

But Gade, citing formal election returns, declined to concede until all ballots were counted. At 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Warner was ahead by 311,000 votes - 54% to Gade's 46% - while 500,000 votes were still waiting to be counted.

The Associated Press called the contest right after the polls closed at 7 p.m., based on what it said was a representative selection of precincts.

“I’m incredibly proud and grateful to the people of the commonwealth for sending me back to work in the Senate,” Warner said during a news conference in Alexandria, claiming victory. “While we’re all waiting on the national results, I’m optimistic that this is going to be a very good night for our country.”

Warner’s seat had long been considered safe for Democrats on a night that saw them vying for control of Congress’ upper chamber.

Gade, meanwhile, said Warner’s victory speech “illustrates what people hate about career politicians: the hubris.”