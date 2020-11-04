UPDATE: Sen. Mark Warner elected to third term, challenger Daniel Gade says he's not ready to concede

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has won re-election to a third term, fending off a challenge from Republican Daniel Gade, according to preliminary election results from The Associated Press.
But Gade, citing formal election returns, declined to concede until all ballots were counted. At 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Warner was ahead by 311,000 votes - 54% to Gade's 46% - while 500,000 votes were still waiting to be counted.
The Associated Press called the contest right after the polls closed at 7 p.m., based on what it said was a representative selection of precincts.
“I’m incredibly proud and grateful to the people of the commonwealth for sending me back to work in the Senate,” Warner said during a news conference in Alexandria, claiming victory. “While we’re all waiting on the national results, I’m optimistic that this is going to be a very good night for our country.”
Warner’s seat had long been considered safe for Democrats on a night that saw them vying for control of Congress’ upper chamber.
Gade, meanwhile, said Warner’s victory speech “illustrates what people hate about career politicians: the hubris.”
“Last I checked I’m winning, and I intend to win this race. In a republic you count the votes before you call the race,” Gade said shortly after 11 p.m., when he had appeared ahead as many absentee and early ballots remained uncounted.
Warner, 65, was first elected to the Senate in 2008 on the ticket led by Barack Obama. Warner already was a well-known fixture in Virginia politics. He served as governor from 2002 to 2006, a term he ended with high approval ratings. He previously served as state Democratic Party chairman in the mid-1990s.
In Washington, Warner is the highest-ranking Democrat on the influential Senate Intelligence Committee, and with regularity a negotiator on behalf of Democrats seeking bipartisan deals.
During the campaign, Warner sought to defend his record as a moderate Democrat. He vowed to be an advocate on issues like affordable health care and job growth, but declined to support efforts to shift funding from police departments to social services, a key demand from people protesting police brutality and systemic racism across the country.
Warner repeatedly criticized Gade for seeking changes to the Affordable Care Act, which he said could risk protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Warner also heavily criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic.
Leading up to Election Day, Gade sought to paint Warner as a “career politician,” asking voters to instead back a “career public servant.”
Gade, a 45-year-old North Dakota native, joined the U.S. Army at 17. In 2005, while serving in Iraq, Gade was wounded by an explosion as he drove a Humvee, resulting in the amputation of his right leg.
Gade declined to be discharged from the military, instead advising the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush, Obama and Trump on issues affecting veterans.
Gade won the GOP nomination for the Senate seat in the spring, in a field of relative newcomers. (Former Rep. Scott Taylor, who in 2018 lost his House seat to Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, initially announced he would run for the Senate seat before pulling out of the race in January to again take on Luria.)
Weeks before the election, Gade said he anticipated “backlash” at the voting booth from conservatives eager to react to Democratic victories in recent years. He criticized police reform efforts at the state level, and criticized Warner for not backing a GOP COVID-19 relief package proposed by Republican Senate leaders.
But Gade also sought to position himself closer to the center on numerous issues. While arguing for changes to the Affordable Care Act championed by Obama, Gade criticized Republicans who sought to repeal the law, accusing them of doing so “for their own political advantage.”
Gade backed Trump, but he criticized efforts by the Trump administration to curtail visas for high-skilled workers, and said the president “badly fumbled” his answer to a debate question about whether he disavowed white supremacist militia groups.
PHOTOS: Election Day 2020 in Richmond
