UPDATE: Severe storms bring a tornado threat to Southside Va. this evening

8:35 p.m. update
Two severe storms continue to rumble across southeastern Virginia. One is near Emporia and Jarratt, moving east toward Sussex and Southampton counties. The other is over Williamsburg, heading toward Gloucester.
Both are looking less organized over time, but still capable of damaging wind gusts and hail according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.
The tornado warning west of Emporia has expired.
So far there are no reports of damage from that storm, or the late afternoon tornado warnings southeast of Emporia.
The line of storms will eventually reach Hampton Roads where a tornado watch may need to be extended beyond 9 p.m.
Metro Richmond will continue to see a plain rain this evening and severe weather is not expected.
8 p.m. update
A tornado warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. for parts of Brunswick County south of Lawrenceville and Greensville County southwest of Emporia. A rotating storm near Ebony could produce a tornado as it moves east-northeast at 50 mph toward Triplet. Eventually, this storm will reach the Emporia area, but it is not yet in a tornado warning.
Elsewhere, a severe thunderstorm near Waverly is moving northeast into Surry County.
Metro Richmond has no severe weather threats at this time but downpours will continue for the next hour.
7 p.m. update
The downpours and thunder moving into metro Richmond are not showing signs of any severe threat.
As of 6:55 p.m., the only severe storms in the commonwealth are well removed from central Virginia: one near Cape Charles, another northwest of Wytheville. That could change, especially for places near the North Carolina border.
A tornado watch continues until 9 p.m. for parts of Southside and southeastern Virginia. It was recently expanded to include Lunenburg and Mecklenburg counties.
Tornadic storms in north-central North Carolina may be a threat to places like South Hill, Lawrenceville or Emporia if they hold together as they continue moving to the northeast.
So far, the only reports from the region were 1-inch hailstones around Newport News, Poquoson and Hampton from an earlier severe storm.
Metro Richmond is cooler than those areas off to the south, and likely to remain that way this evening.
While occasional downpours will be possible through midnight, the temperatures in the 50s will keep our severe risk fairly low. All of the storm activity should sweep offshore once a cold front passes around midnight.
6 p.m. update
Rain is moving into metro Richmond, but as of 6 p.m. all of the severe activity is still well to our southeast and southwest.
Severe thunderstorms across Southampton and Isle of Wight counties are moving to the northeast into Smithfield, Newport News and Hampton.
The storm that passed just southeast of Emporia prompted two tornado warnings earlier in the 5:00 hour. So far there are no reports or confirmations of damage from that area.
Another line of storms marching up the Interstate 85 corridor has a history of prompting tornado warnings in the Greensboro area. That activity could lead to new severe weather concerns for Southside Virginia between Clarksville and Emporia over the next couple of hours.
5:10 p.m. update
Central Virginia is still free of severe weather, but new trouble spots are emerging off to our south and southwest.
A tornado watch was recently issued for southeastern Virginia until 9 p.m. That area includes Lawrenceville, Emporia, Franklin, Wakefield, Smithfield and Hampton Roads.
No tornado warnings were in effect in Virginia as of 5:10 p.m., but a handful were active between Charlotte and Greensboro. That activity is moving to the northeast along a warm front that extends into southeastern Virginia.
Some spotty but not (yet) severe downpours are filling in across the Piedmont of Virginia. And activity forming south of Petersburg will have to be watched for quick strengthening over the next hour.
2:45 p.m. update
It's quiet for now, but we're still watching for a severe weather threat to move into southern and eastern sections of Virginia by the evening.
Most areas are just overcast this afternoon, with scattered rain west of Interstate 95 and no strong storms in the commonwealth as of 2:45 p.m.
But elsewhere in the region, a tornado watch just went into effect for the Charlotte area and nearby upstate South Carolina as storms develop ahead of a cold front. Strong and severe storms are also rumbling into western West Virginia near a low pressure center.
That activity will keep pushing east and northeast toward Virginia by nightfall. But some areas will have more severe ingredients than others once it arrives, and current temperatures tell an important part of the story.
We have mid 50s in metro Richmond, versus mid 60s in Hampton Roads and mid-to-upper 70s in the coastal plain of North Carolina.
Though there are other factors at play, the warmest areas have more baseline fuel for strong storms.
Readings near Richmond could rise a few more degrees by late afternoon, but the metro area is unlikely to vault into truly warm weather and a higher severe risk. It's not zero risk, either, but relatively low compared to warmer places like Raleigh or Norfolk.
So areas southeast of Williamsburg and Petersburg could be the main trouble spots for evening storms with hail, high winds or tornadoes. There's enough wind aloft to potentially organize those storms into lines or rotating supercells.
Southside and Hampton Roads will want to keep an eye on the storms heading up through central North Carolina this afternoon. And another batch of storms developing in eastern Kentucky could bring spotty hail and high wind to the region around Bristol, Grundy, Wise and Bluefield over the next few hours.
But there are no immediate threats for metro Richmond this afternoon. We should at least expect some more downpours this evening while we see how close that stronger activity gets.
Look for another update later this afternoon.
Wednesday evening forecast
The balmy spring breeze blowing into Virginia on Thursday could mean trouble.
There's a significant chance that the wind and warmth could combine to spawn a tornado somewhere in the southern tier of the state on Thursday afternoon or evening.
The system heading our way has already brought tornadoes to Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday. That peak severe weather chance is expected to shift through Georgia and the Carolinas on Thursday, and Virginia will be on its northern edge.
For some, Thursday will look like the typical spring clouds and showers. But it's still a good idea to stay aware of any watches or warnings issued by the National Weather Service.
The strongest storms could whip up into supercells capable of tornadoes, damaging hail and high winds. That might mean downed trees and scattered power outages even without any tornadoes.
The ingredients could come together in any part of central Virginia, but the NWS put the highest probabilities of severe weather along and south of the U.S. 460 corridor toward North Carolina.
That severe risk is higher for places around Danville, South Hill, Petersburg, Emporia, Franklin and Suffolk.
Things could still change for the better or worse, as far as metro Richmond is concerned.
The issue is the boundary between the cloudy, cool weather that's been lingering for the past couple of days and the warm, unstable air mass that will try to shove farther to the north.
That warm front will shape how the weather actually plays out, so look for more details to come into view on Thursday.
After non-severe morning rain, that warmer air will start to push in from the south during the afternoon. Strong storms could form anytime in the afternoon or evening across our region, though bad weather probably wouldn't be active throughout that entire time. But a dry and warm lull may actually work against us and allow more instability to build up.
Some hail is also possible even on the cool side of the warm front, perhaps even into Northern Virginia. But such "elevated storms" above temperatures in the 50s would be much less of a wind and tornado threat.
Flood risk will be kept in check by the quick movement of the storms and recent dry weather. At most, some areas could pick up 1 or 2 inches of rain. Flash flooding concerns will be a bit higher near the Blue Ridge Mountains.
A cold front will shove that warmer air back out to sea by midnight but leave behind more chilly rain for Friday morning. As a reminder that we're still on the border of winter and spring, that rain could end as a brief burst of snow in some parts of the commonwealth.
Let's hope that cool air persists and cuts down on the storm threat, but be ready in case it doesn't.
This week is Virginia’s severe weather awareness week, so there’s no better time to make sure your home or business is ready for our peak storm season.
• Have more than one way to find out about severe weather alerts.
• Consider where you would take shelter in the event of a tornado warning.
• Be vigilant if you plan to travel, especially toward the Carolinas where the tornado risk is even higher.
• Secure loose outdoor items.
• Keep your phone charged.
• Help others stay aware of storm threats.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.