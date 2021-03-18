UPDATE: Severe storms bring a tornado threat to Southside Va. this evening

After non-severe morning rain, that warmer air will start to push in from the south during the afternoon. Strong storms could form anytime in the afternoon or evening across our region, though bad weather probably wouldn't be active throughout that entire time. But a dry and warm lull may actually work against us and allow more instability to build up.

Some hail is also possible even on the cool side of the warm front, perhaps even into Northern Virginia. But such "elevated storms" above temperatures in the 50s would be much less of a wind and tornado threat.

Flood risk will be kept in check by the quick movement of the storms and recent dry weather. At most, some areas could pick up 1 or 2 inches of rain. Flash flooding concerns will be a bit higher near the Blue Ridge Mountains.

A cold front will shove that warmer air back out to sea by midnight but leave behind more chilly rain for Friday morning. As a reminder that we're still on the border of winter and spring, that rain could end as a brief burst of snow in some parts of the commonwealth.

Let's hope that cool air persists and cuts down on the storm threat, but be ready in case it doesn't.