11:50 a.m. update

The steadiest snow is starting to clear out of the Richmond region, but lighter flakes and rain showers will linger into the mid-afternoon.

At 11:45 a.m., VDOT reported moderate conditions (snow and ice covering a major portion of the roadway) between Ashland, Fredericksburg and the Northern Neck. Elsewhere in central Virginia, roads had minor or patchy amounts of snow.

The bulk of the snow is now falling between Richmond, Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Northern Virginia and the Northern Neck. That activity will keep moving to the northeast and away from Richmond this afternoon. Lighter rain-snow mix is falling across the Piedmont, with rain showers toward Tidewater.

Temperatures are at or slightly above freezing, and set to rise slightly after the showers clear out.

Here are some preliminary reports via NWS Wakefield:

Amelia County: 2.5 inches.

Caroline County: 3 inches near Bowling Green.

Chesterfield County: 1.5 inches near Midlothian.

Goochland County: 3 to 4 inches.

Hanover County: 2.5 inches near Ashland.

Henrico County: 1 to 2 inches along and west of Interstate 95.

King George County: 3 inches.

King William County: 2 inches.

Powhatan County: 4 inches

10:10 a.m. update

Snow is falling throughout most of metro Richmond, and it's set to continue for the rest of the morning.

So far, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service in Wakefield show 2.5 inches in Powhatan County, and 1 inch near Short Pump.

Snow is partially sticking to pavement across the northwestern half of the metro area, while surfaces are still just wet for the southeast side. The rain is now mixing with sleet and snowflakes between Chester and the Tri-Cities, too.

Elsewhere in Virginia, snow is winding down across the mountains but falling steadily through the Piedmont and Northern Virginia. Tidewater has scattered light rain.

The latest trends and computer models have our snow switching back to rain or clearing out of metro Richmond between noon and 2 p.m. Light rain could last until 4 p.m.

By late afternoon, temperatures will try to rise to the upper 30s or lower 40s. Combined with the warm ground temperatures, the snow should melt faster than it did last weekend.

Be on the lookout for refreezing of slush and water on roads tonight through Monday morning as temperatures fall into the 20s.

9 a.m. update

Currently, the difference between snow, sleet and rain comes down to neighborhood level in metro Richmond.

The general theme involves steady snow on the north and west side of the metro, with accumulations finally starting to build up. To the south and east of downtown Richmond, it's still a cold rain. In between, it's switching back and forth.

VDOT now reports snowy patches on routes north of Ashland, and west of Short Pump, Midlothian and Winterpock.

Be ready for more bursts of snow over the next few hours – first on grass and elevated surfaces, then on roads and sidewalks.

8:20 a.m. update

It’s been a rainy morning so far for the Richmond area, but sleet and snow are starting to mix in.

Overnight, snow coated areas west of Louisa and Farmville.

At 8 a.m., road conditions remained wet in the Richmond region, but were partially snow-covered around Charlottesville and Lynchburg according to VDOT’s 511 site.

In the past hour, more reports of sleet and rain-snow mix have been showing up in the metro area, with steadier snow now showing up as close as Powhatan, Goochland and Hanover counties.

That snow zone looks to advance slowly to the east as the morning goes on.

But, we can also look about 1 mile overhead to find that snow. So far, it's been melting on the way down due to a shallow layer of air with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. So as the precipitation rate turns heavier, that colder air will sink closer to the surface and bring more snowfall throughout central Virginia.

It doesn't have to hit 32 degrees for us to see snow. Many areas already seeing accumulations are at 33 or 34 this morning.

But we’ll also have the daytime’s warmer conditions working against the kind of accumulations we had last Sunday. The Richmond area is now on track to come out on the low side of yesterday’s predictions, say 1 inch or so, rather than overshoot the totals.

Farther south and east, amounts would be fairly minimal toward the Tri-Cities and Williamsburg. But Ashland and Powhatan could still wind up in that 2 to 3 inch range depending on how fast the snow falls this morning.

The timing of our system has also slowed down a bit. This means we may not dry out until the mid-afternoon, rather than early afternoon. But we'll end with a lighter rate, so expect most of the snowfall to change back to rain in the afternoon.

Saturday's forecast

Another Sunday, and another winter storm is set to spread a snowy, rainy mix throughout much of Virginia.

But the Richmond region could have two very different scenes playing out at the same time early Sunday morning.

For some: skies spewing snow, coating the grass, cars and decks. Roads potentially turning slushy, then slick.

For others: a chilly, soaking rain, with occasional flecks of snow standing out against the streetlights.

Then, imagine those scenes going back and forth a few times between midnight and noon on Sunday. And it might not even get below freezing during that time.

That’s the nature of the winter weather forecast for the Richmond area.

Though the arrival time is similar to last weekend's winter storm, this system will be much faster to clear out of the region on Sunday.

Saturday's warmer conditions will help to keep overnight accumulations in check, but the rate of snow could be heavy enough to pile up regardless.

The Virginia Department of Transportation planned to treat primary and secondary routes in the Richmond region with saltwater brine by Saturday afternoon. Plowing is set to begin with 2-inch accumulations.

Here's a breakdown of the snow chance for the Richmond region.

Type

Primarily rain and a wet snow. There's a slight chance of some brief periods of sleet, but freezing rain is unlikely.

Generally, expect more rain and less snow the farther south and east you are from Richmond. To the north and west of Richmond, plan on more snow and less rain.

Confidence: moderate.

Timing

Start: likely around midnight in the Richmond metro area. Steady precipitation would probably begin no earlier than 9 p.m. and no later than 2 a.m.

Because the system is moving in from the southwest, precipitation will start in the evening across southwest and southern parts of Virginia. For northern and eastern areas, it's more likely to begin in the early morning.

End: probably around noon for Richmond, but no sooner than 9 a.m. and no later than 4 p.m.

The system will clear out to the northeast, places like the Northern Neck or Eastern Shore will take until mid-to-late afternoon to turn dry.

Confidence: high on the overall system timing, but low for any changeover times. There could be multiple periods of snow and rain for any given spot in central Virginia.

Metro Richmond totals

Updated Saturday afternoon

Most likely scenario: 1 to 3 inches, bracketed by a few hours of rain. (50% chance)

Realistic high-end scenario: 3 to 6 inches, with little rain. (20% chance)

Realistic low-end scenario: 1 inch or less of snow, with longer spells of rain. (20% chance)

Extreme high-end: 6-plus inches of snow. (5% chance)

Extreme low-end: all rain, no snow. (5% chance)

For locales on the northwestern side of the metro area like Goochland County and Ashland, the most likely scenario is a heavier 4 or 5 inches.

And for the southeastern side, toward the Tri-Cities and New Kent, the most likely totals are closer to 1 or 2 inches.

Intensity of the rain or snow will be light to start, turn steadier by around daybreak, then taper to lighter showers by midday.

Confidence: medium.

Some outlier computer models depict several inches or more for Richmond. Fundamentally, if this were just a rain event, it would give us about 0.75 to 1 inch. So if it were all snow, it could theoretically approach those levels. And some parts of the Piedmont off to our west will approach several inches.

But there are a few factors that make such a heavy amount unrealistic for the whole metro area.

• The warm conditions preceding the system, leading to some of it melting on contact.

• Periods of rainfall, which could eat away at the accumulations.

• A "wetter" snow (as opposed to the fluffy and dry kind) means a lower snow-to-liquid ratio. In other words, the default computerized snow maps are already a significant overestimate.

A heavy snowfall rate can overcome those limitations, but for now there are more reasons why it will be kept to less than 6 inches.

Temperatures

During the precipitation, readings will mostly hover in the mid-to-lower 30s around metro Richmond.

After it clears out, we could head for the 40s on Sunday afternoon. This snow is likely to melt faster than what we saw last weekend.

But clearing skies on Sunday night will allow for post-storm lows in the 20s, which means more of a concern for any slush or standing water refreezing on roads.

Look for more updates this weekend.

