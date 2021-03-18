UPDATE: Southeastern Va. could see the brunt of Thursday evening's severe weather threat

Thursday morning update
Today's severe weather chance for central Virginia has trended lower than it was in the previous forecast, but we're not yet in the clear.
The basics are still the same: watching a window in the late afternoon and evening hours, with more of a concern for areas off to the south near the North Carolina border and also across Tidewater.
But warm, unstable air may have a hard time replacing the cool weather we're currently seeing, which would help cut down on the risk over much of the Piedmont.
There's no concern for hazardous weather here this morning, with the storms still farther to our southwest over Georgia and the Florida Panhandle or west across the Ohio Valley. We'll have another update this afternoon as the system gets closer.
Wednesday evening forecast
The balmy spring breeze blowing into Virginia on Thursday could mean trouble.
There's a significant chance that the wind and warmth could combine to spawn a tornado somewhere in the southern tier of the state on Thursday afternoon or evening.
The system heading our way has already brought tornadoes to Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday. That peak severe weather chance is expected to shift through Georgia and the Carolinas on Thursday, and Virginia will be on its northern edge.
For some, Thursday will look like the typical spring clouds and showers. But it's still a good idea to stay aware of any watches or warnings issued by the National Weather Service.
The strongest storms could whip up into supercells capable of tornadoes, damaging hail and high winds. That might mean downed trees and scattered power outages even without any tornadoes.
The ingredients could come together in any part of central Virginia, but the NWS put the highest probabilities of severe weather along and south of the U.S. 460 corridor toward North Carolina.
That severe risk is higher for places around Danville, South Hill, Petersburg, Emporia, Franklin and Suffolk.
Things could still change for the better or worse, as far as metro Richmond is concerned.
The issue is the boundary between the cloudy, cool weather that's been lingering for the past couple of days and the warm, unstable air mass that will try to shove farther to the north.
That warm front will shape how the weather actually plays out, so look for more details to come into view on Thursday.
After non-severe morning rain, that warmer air will start to push in from the south during the afternoon. Strong storms could form anytime in the afternoon or evening across our region, though bad weather probably wouldn't be active throughout that entire time. But a dry and warm lull may actually work against us and allow more instability to build up.
Some hail is also possible even on the cool side of the warm front, perhaps even into Northern Virginia. But such "elevated storms" above temperatures in the 50s would be much less of a wind and tornado threat.
Flood risk will be kept in check by the quick movement of the storms and recent dry weather. At most, some areas could pick up 1 or 2 inches of rain. Flash flooding concerns will be a bit higher near the Blue Ridge Mountains.
A cold front will shove that warmer air back out to sea by midnight but leave behind more chilly rain for Friday morning. As a reminder that we're still on the border of winter and spring, that rain could end as a brief burst of snow in some parts of the commonwealth.
Let's hope that cool air persists and cuts down on the storm threat, but be ready in case it doesn't.
This week is Virginia’s severe weather awareness week, so there’s no better time to make sure your home or business is ready for our peak storm season.
• Have more than one way to find out about severe weather alerts.
• Consider where you would take shelter in the event of a tornado warning.
• Be vigilant if you plan to travel, especially toward the Carolinas where the tornado risk is even higher.
• Secure loose outdoor items.
• Keep your phone charged.
• Help others stay aware of storm threats.
Look for another update on Thursday morning.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.