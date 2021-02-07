Metro Richmond once again found itself in the dreaded wintry mix zone for the second Sunday in a row.

But this time, the snow vanished about as quickly as it came.

Sunshine helped much of the slush disappear by afternoon, but clear skies overnight create a new concern for Monday morning: refreezing.

Temperatures sinking well into the 20s will turn standing water and slush to ice on untreated roads and walkways.

For places south and east of Richmond that saw minimal wintry weather on Sunday, the refreeze may turn out to be the bigger threat to travel.

The Virginia Department of Transportation urged drivers to use extra caution, especially on bridges, ramps, curves and shaded areas. Crews plan to treat problem areas with salt and sand.

Areas just north and west of Richmond saw the snow soonest on Sunday, and that’s where it was thickest. At its peak, 4 inches of snow coated the ground between Powhatan and Oilville.

Had it been a pure snowstorm, we would have easily been buried under several inches.

But without a supply of freezing-cold wind being pumped in from the north, the system had to bring its own cooldown from top to bottom.

As a low pressure area developed near Cape Hatteras, a thermal tug of war ensued in the sky over Virginia.

It was cold enough aloft for snow, but just warm enough at the ground-level to keep it in check as it fell.

The results on the ground depended on the rate of precipitation.

When and where the heavier snow bands formed, those dense, wet flakes were able to cool their way down from the cloud to the surface. But lighter precipitation had a chance to melt into rain on the way down.

If last week’s snow was a slight overperformer for some, this one was a modest underperformer for most.

But considering that a few-degree swing in temperature would have led to either 6 inches of snow or 100% rain, Richmond’s forecast held up fairly well.

And there’s more wintry intrigue in the forecast later this week.

The next chance of precipitation on Tuesday will be much lighter. But a dash of slippery wintry mix is possible around daybreak, especially to the north and west of Richmond.

A displaced polar vortex is sending waves of bitter cold into the central United States, but computer models continue to struggle with how much of it will seep eastward to our area, and when.

A stationary front will bring more wet weather to the Eastern Seaboard later this week. Areas of low pressure developing along that boundary may tap into some of that cold air and give us more chances for ice and snow.

There are many possibilities, but few specifics.

Even if Valentine’s Day doesn’t bring our third Sunday snowstorm in a row, it’s still shaping up to feel wintry.

Sunday’s peak snow and sleet accumulations

Numbers are based on reports to NWS Wakefield:

• Richmond: 0.5 inch.

• Henrico County: 0.1 (Varina-Richmond International Airport) to 2 inches (Glen Allen)

• Hanover County: 1.5 to 2.5 inches

• Chesterfield County: 0.4 (Enon) to 1.5 (Midlothian)

• Prince George County: 0.3 inch.

• Amelia, Caroline, Cumberland, King William, Louisa, Westmoreland counties: 1.5 to 3 inches.

• Goochland, Powhatan counties: 3 to 4 inches

• Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg counties: 1 inch.

The highest preliminary report in the state came from Wise, which picked up 8 inches.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.