Update: The latest on flood damage in southwest Virginia

Authorities on Wednesday said about 40 people were unaccounted for after storms dumped more than 5 inches of rain in southwestern Virginia's Buchanan County, causing intense flash flooding that damaged at least 100 homes, snapped trees and power poles, and made roads impassable. Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to help recovery efforts in the remote corner of the state.

First responders started getting reports of rising water Tuesday night, authorities said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. After daybreak, crews conducted aerial surveys to examine the extent of damage. Several small communities in the Virginia county that borders West Virginia and Kentucky were impacted, according to the sheriff's office.

“At this time we have no confirmed fatalities. We have a hotline set up for those wanting to report a loved one missing as a result of the flood,” said sheriff's Chief Deputy Eric Breeding.

The 44 people who were unaccounted for as of 7 p.m. include adults and children, and Breeding said it's likely because they were without phone service or cut off from the outside. The number was expected to decrease as swift-water rescue teams continued to survey the area, authorities said.

Times-Dispatch meteorologist Sean Sublette said 4.5 inches of rain fell in some areas on Tuesday, including more than an inch of rain in 15 minutes in Pilgrim's Knob.

"The rainfall amounts here, although very localized, were also very intense," he said.

The state declaration means state agencies are assisting with ongoing response and recovery operations which includes providing assets and supplies to local agencies.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that another flood has impacted a community still recovering from last year’s flood,” Youngkin said in a statement. “In the wake of the devastation, I want Virginians in Buchanan County to know that we are making every resource available to help those impacted by this storm.”

Last August, floodwaters swept through Hurley, in the northern section of the county, causing extensive damage and claiming one life.

“The severity of damage to the houses is not as extensive as we saw last year with some of the flooding in Hurley. However, the number of houses affected is significantly more. Water got up into well over 100 houses,” Grimes said.

That much rainfall is made more significant by the terrain in that area, according to Levi Cornett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Charleston, West Virginia.

“Five inches? That’s quite a lot. Even 2 inches would do quite a bit of damage,” Cornett said. “That’s a lot of rain on an area where the valleys are flat and you have knobs everywhere.”

Eighteen rescue units from across the western half of the state from as far away as Lynchburg, including the Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s swift water rescue team, responded to the area and were assisting with a “house to house search,” according to Bill Grimes of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

“One of the biggest challenges to the search and rescue effort is access to the area. A lot of roadways are blocked by landslides. Bridges – the approaches to those bridges – are washed out,” Grimes said. “It will take time for that access to be restored so we can get in, make contact with everybody and make sure everybody has their basic needs taken care of – food, water, shelter – those types of things. Anyone who doesn’t we’ll get them out to a shelter. That’s what the swift water teams are there for.”

A shelter has been set up at Twin Valley Elementary School in Oakwood. Virginia Department of Health were providing basic medical screening and the Red Cross is also responding, Breeding said.

Steve Smith, president and CEO of Food City and a Buchanan County native, said they are also responding.

“We’re still learning the developments over there. I understand it’s very bad,” Smith said. " ... The tragic thing we understand there’s a lot of people unaccounted for. We just hope and pray there’s no loss of life."