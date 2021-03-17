UPDATE: Thursday's severe weather risk is increasing in Va., especially south of Richmond

Thursday could feature Virginia’s first serious severe weather threat of 2021.
In general, the storm chances will be higher in the southern tier of the state and lower to the north of Richmond. Afternoon and early evening will be the main time to watch for storms in central and eastern Virginia, though rain may start earlier in the day. Storms could arrive in Southwest Virginia by late morning or midday.
We’ll be on the northern edge of what’s shaping up to be a multi-state, multi-day outbreak of storms. A vigorous low pressure system will spin from Oklahoma into the Ozarks by tonight, then continue across the Ohio Valley by Thursday night.
Strong storms will be focused southeast of that low, between a northeast-surging warm front and a cold front sweeping due east from the Plains.
Violent tornadoes could strike parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama today according to National Weather Service forecasters. By Thursday, the peak severe weather threat will shift eastward through Georgia and the Carolinas.
As is common for these early spring storm setups, there’s a question of whether the severe weather ingredients will fully overlap in Virginia. There ought to be no shortage of strong winds aloft but a less-certain supply of warm and moist air at the surface. That’s why areas closer to the North Carolina border will have a greater risk than Northern Virginia.
Places that warm into the mid 60s (or higher) on Thursday afternoon will have much more to be concerned about compared with areas that stay in the 50s.
It’s not possible to predict anything very specific until we get into Thursday. But nothing is yet off the table in terms of high winds, hail or tornadoes. Flood risk, however, could be kept in check by the quick movement of the system and recent dry weather. At most, some areas could pick up 1 or 2 inches of rain.
Any storm chance should end Thursday night as the cold front pushes offshore, but some rain could linger into Friday as colder air returns. That rain could even change to a brief burst of snow on Friday in some parts of the state.
Thunderstorm ingredients are no guarantee of results. But this week is Virginia’s severe weather awareness week, so there’s no better time to make sure your home or business is ready for our peak storm season.
Make sure you have a way to receive warnings issued by the National Weather Service. It's best to have more than one of the following: NOAA weather radio, Wireless Emergency Alerts on smartphones, a trusted weather app, or notifications from your local emergency manager via CodeRED or similar programs.
And you can also check in with friends and family across the Deep South to make sure they're watching Wednesday's menacing weather.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.