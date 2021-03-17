UPDATE: Thursday's severe weather risk is increasing in Va., especially south of Richmond

Places that warm into the mid 60s (or higher) on Thursday afternoon will have much more to be concerned about compared with areas that stay in the 50s.

It’s not possible to predict anything very specific until we get into Thursday. But nothing is yet off the table in terms of high winds, hail or tornadoes. Flood risk, however, could be kept in check by the quick movement of the system and recent dry weather. At most, some areas could pick up 1 or 2 inches of rain.

Any storm chance should end Thursday night as the cold front pushes offshore, but some rain could linger into Friday as colder air returns. That rain could even change to a brief burst of snow on Friday in some parts of the state.

Thunderstorm ingredients are no guarantee of results. But this week is Virginia’s severe weather awareness week, so there’s no better time to make sure your home or business is ready for our peak storm season.