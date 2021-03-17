 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Thursday's severe weather risk is increasing in Va., especially south of Richmond
0 comments
alert featured

UPDATE: Thursday's severe weather risk is increasing in Va., especially south of Richmond

{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday could feature Virginia’s first serious severe weather threat of 2021.

In general, the storm chances will be higher in the southern tier of the state and lower to the north of Richmond. Afternoon and early evening will be the main time to watch for storms in central and eastern Virginia, though rain may start earlier in the day. Storms could arrive in Southwest Virginia by late morning or midday.

VA_swody3.png

Severe weather outlook for Thursday, March 18, as of Wednesday. An "enhanced" or level three out of five risk extends south of metro Richmond toward Hampton Roads and Danville. Chances gradually decrease north of Richmond. This could change depending on the northward progress of warm, moist air, plus the timing of the cold front and low advancing from the west.

We’ll be on the northern edge of what’s shaping up to be a multi-state, multi-day outbreak of storms. A vigorous low pressure system will spin from Oklahoma into the Ozarks by tonight, then continue across the Ohio Valley by Thursday night.

Strong storms will be focused southeast of that low, between a northeast-surging warm front and a cold front sweeping due east from the Plains.

Screenshot_2021-03-16 Weather Prediction Center (WPC) Home Page(3).png

Surface weather map for Wednesday evening, March 17, showing the system that could cause a severe weather outbreak across the Deep South.

Violent tornadoes could strike parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama today according to National Weather Service forecasters. By Thursday, the peak severe weather threat will shift eastward through Georgia and the Carolinas.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Screenshot_2021-03-16 Weather Prediction Center (WPC) Home Page(2).png

Surface weather map for early Thursday evening, March 18. A low and cold front entering Virginia from the west could set off a line of strong or severe storms.

As is common for these early spring storm setups, there’s a question of whether the severe weather ingredients will fully overlap in Virginia. There ought to be no shortage of strong winds aloft but a less-certain supply of warm and moist air at the surface. That’s why areas closer to the North Carolina border will have a greater risk than Northern Virginia.

nam3km_ref_uv10m_seus_fh12-50.gif

Computer model simulation of rain and storms across the Southeast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Places that warm into the mid 60s (or higher) on Thursday afternoon will have much more to be concerned about compared with areas that stay in the 50s.

It’s not possible to predict anything very specific until we get into Thursday. But nothing is yet off the table in terms of high winds, hail or tornadoes. Flood risk, however, could be kept in check by the quick movement of the system and recent dry weather. At most, some areas could pick up 1 or 2 inches of rain.

Any storm chance should end Thursday night as the cold front pushes offshore, but some rain could linger into Friday as colder air returns. That rain could even change to a brief burst of snow on Friday in some parts of the state.

Thunderstorm ingredients are no guarantee of results. But this week is Virginia’s severe weather awareness week, so there’s no better time to make sure your home or business is ready for our peak storm season.

Make sure you have a way to receive warnings issued by the National Weather Service. It's best to have more than one of the following: NOAA weather radio, Wireless Emergency Alerts on smartphones, a trusted weather app, or notifications from your local emergency manager via CodeRED or similar programs.

And you can also check in with friends and family across the Deep South to make sure they're watching Wednesday's menacing weather.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hits the road to push COVID relief package

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News