UPDATE: Tornado watch until 9 p.m. includes Emporia, Franklin and Hampton Roads

Things could still change for the better or worse, as far as metro Richmond is concerned.

The issue is the boundary between the cloudy, cool weather that's been lingering for the past couple of days and the warm, unstable air mass that will try to shove farther to the north.

That warm front will shape how the weather actually plays out, so look for more details to come into view on Thursday.

After non-severe morning rain, that warmer air will start to push in from the south during the afternoon. Strong storms could form anytime in the afternoon or evening across our region, though bad weather probably wouldn't be active throughout that entire time. But a dry and warm lull may actually work against us and allow more instability to build up.

Some hail is also possible even on the cool side of the warm front, perhaps even into Northern Virginia. But such "elevated storms" above temperatures in the 50s would be much less of a wind and tornado threat.

Flood risk will be kept in check by the quick movement of the storms and recent dry weather. At most, some areas could pick up 1 or 2 inches of rain. Flash flooding concerns will be a bit higher near the Blue Ridge Mountains.